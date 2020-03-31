Who is Joe Sugg, does he have a girlfriend, and how is he related to Zoella?

Joe Sugg is a contestant on Celebrity Bake Off. Picture: PA

Joe Sugg is one of the contestants on Celebrity Bake Off tonight - here's your need-to-know on the former Strictly star.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C returns tonight with a fresh batch of celebrities joining presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding in the famous GBBO tent.

One of the famous faces taking part is former Strictly runner-up Joe Sugg - here's your need-to-know on him.

Who is Joe Sugg? What's his age and background?

Joe, 28, is a YouTube star, actor and author from Wiltshire.

He rose to fame through his YouTube channel ThatcherJoe, which he launched in 2011.

As of 31 December 2019, he has nearly 8 million subscribers and over 1 billion video views.

Joe came second in the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: PA

When did Joe Sugg appear on Strictly Come Dancing?

Joe was a contestant on the 2018 series of Strictly, and he finished in second place - runner-up to Stacey Dooley.

Does Joe Sugg have a girlfriend?

Joe was partnered up with professional dancer Diane Buswell on Strictly, and the two ended up dating.

The pair are still together, and Joe recently opened up about their relationship to Metro.co.uk.

Joe and Dianne have been dating since 2018. Picture: PA

He said: "We are away from each other quite a lot. But it just means that when we do see each other, it makes it even more special.

And speaking about keeping privacy in their relationship, Joe added: "In terms of our relationship, we’re both very much on the same page about what we do and don’t share.

"Obviously, you kind of want to share everything because it’s essentially what your job is, you’ve got that obligation to show your audience and be upfront about everything. But also we’ve got an amazing audience that understand there are certain things that we want to keep to ourselves.

"We are a normal couple. We’ve got unique jobs but we are a normal couple, so obviously you do want to keep things to ourselves."

How is Joe Sugg related to Zoella?

Joe's sister is Zoe Sugg - known as Zoella - who is also a YouTuber.

Zoe also took part in Celebrity Bake Off in 2015, and he recently opened up about his desire to do better thna his sister in the show.

Joe's sister is YouTuber Zoe Sugg. Picture: Instagram

He said: “She did okay, but her show-stopper let her down. But she set the bar, there’s a target for me to aim for.

“I’ve got to beat Zoe, it’s basic sibling rivalry. Other than that, I’ve baked with my girlfriend before, we did an Easter Cake together, which was an absolute nightmare, and stressed me out more than anything.

“But generally, if I do try baking, it’s normally just a matter of finding a recipe online and learning that way”.

