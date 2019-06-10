Joe Swash shares adorable family snap of baby Rex and his big brother

Joe Swash has shared another adorable photo of newborn baby Rex to Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Joe Swash has shared a sweet picture of his newborn baby Rex alongside his older brother Harry

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash welcomed their first baby together last month, with the couple recently revealing that they've named their son Rex.

The pair have delighted fans by sharing a number of pictures of the newborn, and Joe's latest is an adorable photo of Rex with his eldest son Harry, 11.

Read more: Stacey Solomon has introduced the baby to the Loose Women and the pictures are adorable

Sharing a snap of their feet together, Joe wrote alongside it: "I love babies feet. Look at the size difference between both my sons feet! #prouddad".

Joe announced that Stacey had given birth on her Instagram page on 23rd May, writing: This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world. We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come.

"Mummy and baby are well and resting. We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we’ve received over the last 8 months. I’m lost for words to describe how I’m feeling.

Read more: Stacey Solomon admits breastfeeding struggles in candid photo with newborn son

"So for now, I’m going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans. I didn’t think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X".

The couple then announced the name at the weekend, writing: "💙 Rex Toby Francis Swash 💙 Due today, born 23.05.2019 on my Mummy’s birthday.

"Rex because our boys think he sounds like a T-Rex 😂 Francis is Joe’s Nanna’s name and Toby is my Nanna’s name 💙 Its taken us this long to announce the name because for some strange, probably hormone and post birth related, reason I didn’t want to do it until his official due date.💙".