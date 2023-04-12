Joe Wicks divides fans with new photo of baby daughter Leni

Joe's baby daughter appeared to be hanging from a pull-up bar in California. Picture: Instagram/@thebodycoach

The Body Coach split opinion after posting the dramatic snap on Instagram.

Joe Wicks has divided fans after sharing a controversial photo of his seven-month-old daughter Leni at the beach in California.

The Body Coach and his family touched down in Santa Monica on Monday night to spend some quality time together at their second home in the States.

But the father-of-three, who shares daughter Indie, four, Marley, three and little Leni with wife Rosie, sparked concern among his followers after posting a snap of his baby girl hanging from a pull-up bar.

The fitness star came under fire from social media users who questioned whether the pose was "safe", but some fans insisted the picture was "amazing".

One concerned follower wrote: "Is that safe for her shoulders and joints to hang onto bars supporting her own weight like that?"

"Please don’t do that to your baby 😭 he would be frightened," said a second.

While a third added: "Is that a normal thing to do with baby? Nope."

The dad-of-three was previously snapped in the same spot with children Marley and Indie. Picture: Instagram/@thebodycoach

Despite the alarmed comments, many praised Joe for allowing his children to push their own boundaries and applauded his parenting choices.

"I love how you let them take risks, most people would flap if their children were on the wrong side of a railing on the steps, give them credit for their own risk assessing, gives them confidence and wisdom 🥰," said an impressed fan.

Another chimed in, writing: "Gorgeous pics Joe 👍 Baby’s natural reaction is to hold on tight, they all do it don’t they?"

While a children's gymnastics club explained: "For those questioning if it’s photoshopped, our classes start at 4 months and babies can absolutely grasp and hang this little."

It seems the cookbook author was trying to recreate a family photo he previously captured with Marley and Indie in the exact same spot.

Joe even shared the image of the trio at the Santa Monica beach for reference so his fans could see where the idea came from.

Alongside the seaside snaps, the doting dad also shared snippets of his family painting, scooting the streets and taking part in skateboarding lessons as they relaxed Stateside.

Read more: