John Barrowman has taken the Dancing On Ice panel by storm after replacing Jason Gardiner.

But before his time on the ITV show, 52-year-old John has made a name for himself as a singer, dancer, actor and writer.

So, how much is the star worth and how has he made his millions?

What is John Barrowman’s net worth?

John Barrowman was born in Glasgow, before moving to the U.S with his family in 1975 and studying performing arts at the United States International University in San Diego.

He then went on to get his big break when he landed the role of Billy Crocker in Cole Porter's Anything Goes in London's West End.

Since then, the star has gone on to build a net worth of around $4 million, which works out as a hefty £3.11 million.

What TV shows has John Barrowman been in?

As well as starring in West End and Broadway shows such as Miss Saigon and The Phantom of the Opera, John has made his name as a TV personality by featuring in a string of popular shows.

In the late nineties and early noughties, John had roles in TV series’ C.P.W. and Titans.

He then became a household name when he was given the role of Captain Jack in Doctor Who from 2005 to 2010, before being cast as Patrick Logan in Desperate Housewives in 2010.

John revisited his Captain Jack role in Torchwood from 2006 to 2011, as well as Torchwood: Web of Lies in 2011.

He has also played Malcolm Meryln in the TV series Arrow.

More recently, John took part in the 2018 series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, where he finished third behind Emily Atack and Harry Redknapp.

What films has John Barrowman been in?

As well as TV shows, John has had parts in films such as The Producers and Zero Dark Thirty and Shark Attack 3: Megalodon.

As well as this, John has gone on to write a series of fiction novels including Inquisitor (2018), Acursian (2018), Torchwood Comics (2010-2017) and Conjuror (2016).