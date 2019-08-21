Julia Sawalha SLAMS 'lying' sister Nadia for 'destroying their family'

21 August 2019, 15:04 | Updated: 21 August 2019, 15:08

The Absolutely Fabulous star has hit out at her sister on Twitter
The Absolutely Fabulous star has hit out at her sister on Twitter. Picture: PA/ITV

The Absolutely Fabulous star has lashed out at her Loose Women panelist sister Nadia on Twitter

Julia Sawalha has hit at our her sister Nadia on Twitter, accusing her of 'using fake tears to gain sympathy'.

The Absolutely Fabulous star, 50, has slammed Nadia for 'using fake tears' on Loose Women to 'gain sympathy and attention'.

During Monday's episode, Nadia opened up about her life - claiming that she had a "really volatile relationship" with her sister and had gone through periods when they did not speak.

Nadia spoke about her sister on Monday's Loose Women
Nadia spoke about her sister on Monday's Loose Women. Picture: PA

She told her fellow panelists that she had an "intense on and off relationship" with Julia, and looked close to tears throughout the segment.

But Julia has lashed out at Nadia on Twitter, writing: "So tired of #nadiasawalha talking about our ‘stormy’ relationship which she created. I've kept my privacy for 6 years to protect my family, whilst she talks lies & rubbish.

"You have destroyed our family so don’t sit on TV with your fake tears to gain sympathy & attention.

"Yes well it’s very difficult when you only see the story from one side. I’m not actually fighting, she is, but paints a very different picture publicly and I’ve had enough".

And when one of her followers replied saying it's hard to know what to do in that situation, Julia replied: "Exactly and I have allowed someone else to carry the narrative for 6 years... my pressure cooker blew today, I’m only human. Much love to you for your understanding x".

When another follower praised her bravery, Julia said: "Thank you, it took a lot of deliberating and my dear boyfriend putting up with my sadness for too too long. Thank you for saying that, it means so so much to me.x".

