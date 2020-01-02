Katie Price's son Junior Andre shares candid Instagram New Year's post about 'many lows'

2 January 2020, 12:22 | Updated: 2 January 2020, 12:36

Junior Andre reflected on the decade in a New Year Instagram post
Junior Andre reflected on the decade in a New Year Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

Katie Price and Peter Andre's son has reflected on the low points of the past decade in a new Instagram post.

Junior Andre, 14, has sparked concern with an Instagram post reflecting on the 'many lows' of the last decade.

Sharing a throwback photo of himself dressed in an Incredible Hulk costume, he wrote: "There I was thinking I was a big man (still do) 😂. Not knowing that I’d be as lucky as I am today. Thanks to all my fam. All my mates. N all of u lot.

"I’m so grateful n can’t wait for 2020. This decade has been very interesting. There has been many lows. But there has also been many highs. This next year and onwards, will be every1s lucky years. I’m so excited n love every1. let’s start fresh. happy new year".

Fans rushed to offer support in the comments, with one writing: “I'm sorry to hear you've had lows, that's life though. Happy New Year Junior."

View this post on Instagram

Me, grandad, nan, mum, n Princess all on Boxing Day. Love ❤️

A post shared by Junior Andre (@officialjunior_andre) on

Another added: “Chin up! You must have it hard with your parents not seeing eye to eye and your mums money problems but you are very loved anyone can see that!”

A third added: "Awww bless you! What a fine humble young man you are. Happy New Year".

Junior's mum Katie's turbulent year has been well-publicised, and she was declared bankrupt toward the end of 2019.

It was recently reported that she drunkenly ranted that Peter was the reason for her bankruptcy while on a busy commuter train.

She said, according to The Sun: “Tomorrow, I’m being declared bankrupt. Even though I’m not bothered.

“I’ve known it’s coming, going bankrupt, because I took him (Peter Andre) to court. He’s the worst person ever.”

“I f****** can’t wait. I’m better off. I know I shouldn’t say it. It’s good for me. It’s better than paying two-and-a-half grand a month to f****** HMRC. I’m not worried.”

She also bizarrely added: “Is this Epstein thing going on at the moment? That’s given me a break for a few days. Without him they might have s*** on me.”

