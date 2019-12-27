Kate Ferdinand delights fans with rare picture celebrating Christmas with husband Rio and his kids

Kate and Rio are celebrating Christmas on the beach. Picture: Instagram

The former TOWIE star got married to Rio Ferdinand in Turkey last September.

Kate Ferdinand has shared an adorable photo of her and husband Rio celebrating Christmas on the beach with his sons Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and daughter Tia, seven.

The former TOWIE star, 28, shared two pictures - from 2018 and this year - and wrote alongside them: "2018 ➡️ 2019 ❤️ no handstands this year as we have a broken arm 😫Merry Christmas everyone. Hope you have all had a fabulous day ❤️lots of love❤️".

Kate Wright shares an adorable photo of the family celebrating Christmas. Picture: Instagram

Kate and Rio have been together since 2017 and got married in September this year in Turkey.

His son Lorenz and Tate walked Kate down the aisle, something he later described as 'poignant'

He told OK! magazine: "I cried as soon as the day started. There was just no going back on the emotion.

"Seeing Tate and Lorenz walk Kate down the aisle was particularly poignant and we wouldn’t have wanted to do it any other way. They were so proud and they couldn’t wait to do that, they felt important."

Rio, 40, shares his kids with his late wife Rebecca Ellison, who died of cancer in 2015.

Kate was also joined by her father Phil Wright - who was previously estranged - for half of her walk down the aisle.

He later told The Sun: "It was an amazing wedding and I felt very proud.

“There has been a lot of emotion all round . . . it’s been a mad few days.”

