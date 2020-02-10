Who is Kate Ferdinand? Age, TOWIE career and Instagram revealed

Kate is a former TOWIE star. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

The former reality TV star has since quit the show and is happily married to Rio Ferdinand.

Kate Ferdinand is currently starring in hers and her husband Rio's reality TV show on BBC1, Rio and Kate: Becoming a step family.

But what do we know about the TV star, and what's her previous career consisted of? We reveal all you need to know.

Who is Kate Ferdinand?

Kate Ferdinand is a reality TV star who made a name for herself on ITV's The Only Way Is Essex.

The 28-year-old was previously named Kate Wright and is now married to former professional footballer Rio Ferdinand.

Rio used to be a defender for Manchester United, but retired in 2015 following the death of his late wife Rebecca Ellison.

Kate became a step mother to Rio and Rebecca's three children after they married in a luxurious Turkish resort last summer.

She is a step mother to Tate, Lorenz and Tia, and has been open about her struggle trying to fit into the family.

When was Kate on TOWIE?

Kate was on The Only Way Is Essex from 2015 until 2017.

The star was on 62 episodes, and appeared from season 16 until season 20, which is when she started dating Rio.

Speaking about her choice to depart from the popular ITV reality show, Kate said: "My ex was on there and there was an awful lot of drama and I felt like I was rowing on the TV.

"And I just didn't feel like that fitted with looking after three kids.

"It wouldn't be right for them to turn on the TV and see me having a row with someone one day, and the next day, me trying to look after them, and discipline them and be a good step-mum."

What's Kate's Instagram handle?

If you want to give Kate a follow on her social media, the star shared plenty of racy photos and workout pictures, as she and husband Rio are well into their fitness.

Her handle is @xkateferdinand and she currently has 1.2 million followers.