Katie Price blasted for letting daughter Bunny, 5, wear stiletto heels on family day out

Katie has come under fire for letting her daughter Bunny wear heels. Picture: Instagram / Getty

The former glamour model has been slammed on social media for dressing her daughter in heels.

Katie Price has been blasted online for letting her five-year-old daughter Bunny wear high heels to an event.

The mother-of-five came under fire after she shared a family photo on Instagram that showed her little girl dressed in pink stiletto boots.

The former glamour model allowed her youngest to wear the pastel high heels as she and four of her children – Harvey 17, Princess, 12, Jett, six, and Bunny, five – attended Autism's Got Talent on Friday night.

Sharing a picture of the gang at the event, the mother-of-five wrote: "Can’t wait to spend half term with all my kiddies. What has everyone got planned for half term?"

But among the well wishes and chatty comments, Katie's followers were quick to criticise the reality star's parenting choices and slammed her decision to let Bunny go out in the dressy shoes.

One follower raged: "What on Earth is Bunny wearing on her feet?!?!?!!!?"

A second fumed: "Way to ruin a child’s feet!"

"Why is that child wearing stilettos," chimed a third.

While a fourth said: "I wouldn’t let my 5 year old wear heels."

The ex-glamour model has been criticised for letting her daughter, 5, wear stilettos. Picture: Getty

However some fans rushed to Kate's defence and explained they would let their little girls play dress up, too, if that's what they wanted.

"My daughter is the same age as Bunny and would 100% wear heels all day if she could," admitted one user.

"Love bunny's boots super cute xx," said another.

One fan wrote: "Omg bunny’s attitude with the heels on love it."

While a fourth joked: "Looks like ur bunny can wear higher heels then me! Fashion icon in the making!"

Katie shares custody of Bunny with her ex-husband Kieran Hayler, who often looks after their daughter as well as their son Jett.

The negative comments follow claims that Junior, the son she shares with Peter Andre, didn’t want to go back to his mum’s Sussex mansion because it was too messy.

A source told The Mirror: "He was so embarrassed by the mess and preferred Peter's cleaner house. He is like any teenage boy and embarrasses easily so he just didn't visit the house.

"He still saw his mum but wouldn't stay overnight because he just couldn't stand the mess.

"Junior also needed to get to school and Katie not driving meant it was more difficult to get around."