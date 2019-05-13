Katie Price shocks fans by revealing she's becoming a PARAMEDIC

Katie Price is training to become a paramedic. Picture: Getty

The Pricey is heading in a brand new career direction...

Katie Price has revealed that she is training to become a paramedic, and will be qualified in four years.

Read more: The Jeremy Kyle Show SUSPENDED and pulled off air after contestant dies a week after filming

The former glamour model, 40, made the revelation about her new career during a recent nightclub appearance.

She told the audience: "I'm training to be a paramedic, did you know that?

Read more: Paul Chuckle hits out at BAFTA as they miss Barry Chuckle off memorial segment

"Before I was a model I was actually training to be a registered nurse.

"Now I've been put on a five year course, I've got four years to go and I'm a trained paramedic.

It was recently reported that Katie is also planning to relaunch her pop career by charging £5,000 for singing at funerals.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: "She will happily pop along to a funeral and sing a couple of songs of choice.

Read more: Meghan Markle shares new photo of royal baby Archie for Mother's Day - with tribute to Princess Diana

"If she can put a smile on a few people’s faces, then why not?"

Katie Price revealed her new career plans at a nightclub appearance earlier this week. Picture: Getty

Katie competed to represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005, but her rendition of Not Just Anybody, sadly, didn't make the cut.

She also released a version of Aladdin song A Whole New World with her then-husband Peter Andre, which was widely slammed by critics.