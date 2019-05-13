The Jeremy Kyle Show SUSPENDED and pulled off air after contestant dies a week after filming

13 May 2019, 10:21 | Updated: 13 May 2019, 10:28

The Jeremy Kyle Show has been suspended
The Jeremy Kyle Show has been suspended. Picture: ITV

The Jeremy Kyle Show has been suspended indefinitely and an investigation launched by ITV after a contestant died a week after appearing on the show.

ITV took The Jeremy Kyle Show off air today after it was revealed that a contestant that had appeared on the show died shortly after filming.

An episode of Dickinson's Real Deal is being shown instead.


Jeremy Kyle was taken off air this morning
Jeremy Kyle was taken off air this morning. Picture: ITV

And ITV spokesperson has revealed that the show would be suspended and pulled off air while an official review takes place.

They told The Sun: "Everyone at ITV and The Jeremy Kyle Show is shocked and saddened at the news of the death of a participant in the show a week after the recording of the episode they featured in and our thoughts are with their family and friends.

“ITV will not screen the episode in which they featured.

“Given the seriousness of this event, ITV has also decided to suspend both filming and broadcasting of The Jeremy Kyle Show with immediate effect in order to give it time to conduct a review of this episode of the show.”

More to follow.

