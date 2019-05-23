Katie Price left with 'one boob bigger than the other' after latest surgery

23 May 2019, 11:21

Katie Price reportedly wants to go under the knife again
Katie Price reportedly wants to go under the knife again. Picture: Instagram

Katie Price's surgery addiction has reportedly left her with one boob a cup size bigger than the other - but she still wants to go under the knife again.

Katie Price went under the knife again earlier this month, heading to Turkey to have a face lift, liposuction and Brazilian bum lift.

However, the surgery has reportedly caused problems with her breasts - as they were still healing from her tenth boob job last year.

A source told The Sun: "After the last boob job, then she was told to have no more surgery and just let them heal naturally.

“But Katie is always unhappy with her body and wanting to change it - now after this last lot of surgery she’s noticed that one boob is much bigger than the other, like a full cup size.

"She’s had so many boob jobs in the past and the surgeons have always warned her to not have anymore procedures but she always ignores it and then ends up with lumpy breasts or infection.”

Katie is said to be keen to have further surgery to get them corrected, but has been urged to wait for two years - as further surgery could kill her.

Heart.co.uk has contacted a representative for Katie Price for comment.

