Katie Price's son Junior hits back at troll who targeted her on Instagram

Junior Andre has publicly defended his mum after she was slated for an Instagram post

Katie Price's son Junior has jumped to his mum's defence after she was targeted by a cruel troll on Instagram.

The 14-year-old hit back at someone who left a mean comment on one of his dad Peter Andre's videos.

The cute clip shows Peter playing an egg-catching game with Junior and his sister Princess, 12, who he also shares with Katie.

While most followers posted positive comments on the clip, one person took it upon themselves to slate Katie's parenting skills, writing: "Junior is always bopping around, so funny! Nice to see what real families do and not what Katie does which is use her kids to make the headlines! Sorry but had to be said."

Junior then hit back at the comment, writing: "u don't need to post negative stuff bout my mum".

Pete then disabled comments for the video, seemingly taking a stand against the troll.

Junior hit headlines recently after an unknown person set up a fake Snapchat account impersonating him and asked people for inappropriate pictures.

Writing about his son's ordeal in his new! magazine column, Pete said: "I found it very worrying that someone set up an Instagram account posing as Junior and asked people to send inappropriate pictures, but I'm so proud of the way my son handled it.

"I'm no stranger to having people pose as me online - it's happened so many times - and there are about 12 accounts pretending to be Emily, who hasn't been on social media in seven years!"

