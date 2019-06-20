Keith Lemon on Holly Willoughby’s transformation: ‘I know how she lost the weight… but she doesn’t like to talk about it’

20 June 2019, 14:28 | Updated: 20 June 2019, 15:12

Holly Willoughby has remained tight-lipped on her weight loss secrets
Holly Willoughby has remained tight-lipped on her weight loss secrets. Picture: Getty/Heart

Keith Lemon has spoken out on his Celebrity Juice co-star Holly Willoughby's weight loss

Holly Willoughby's weight loss has been the subject of much speculation over the past year, but she herself has remained tight-lipped about her transformation, recently revealing that she's reluctant to discuss her transformation publicly.

Her Celebrity Juice co-star Keith Lemon recently discussed the subject during a chat with Heart.co.uk, revealing that he knows the weight loss method she used.

He said: "I can tell you how she lost the weight, she doesn't like to talk about it, but i know how she did.

Keith chatted to Heart Online about his friend and Celebrity Juice co-star Holly Willoughby
Keith chatted to Heart Online about his friend and Celebrity Juice co-star Holly Willoughby. Picture: Heart

"She wasn't carrying any timber anyway she looked good before," he added. "She always looked good. She’s the embodiment of a perfect woman."

The This Morning presenter, 38, recently revealed that the subject is 'personal', telling The Sunday Times magazine, she said: "It's a personal thing for me, and I think people get obsessive with it."

Holly Willoughby and Keith Lemon have worked together on Celebrity Juice since 2008
Holly Willoughby and Keith Lemon have worked together on Celebrity Juice since 2008. Picture: Getty

She also explained how she often interviews mums who have lost their children to anorexia, adding that there was a "fascination with weight at the moment".

Holly continued: "Everybody knows what leads to a healthy lifestyle, but it's not up to me to give you a blow-by-blow account of what I've eaten that day. It's not helpful, and it's not what's important."

Keith Lemon chatted to Heart ahead of the release of Shopping With Keith Lemon, which is on every Thursday at 10PM on ITV2.

Speaking about the show, he said: "It’s a chat show on the move in which I go shopping with celebrities and learn loads about them.

"It’s the most serious thing I’ve ever done. It’s slightly humorous, hopefully, and it’s quite adult chat."

Shopping with Keith Lemon is on ITV2 on Thursdays at 10pm.

