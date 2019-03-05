Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her denim boiler suit and suede boots
5 March 2019, 17:12 | Updated: 5 March 2019, 17:15
Kelly Brook style: how to shop her on-air look as she gets you home on London's Heart
We can't get enough of Kelly Brook's on-trend-yet-affordable look she's been rocking each weekday as she gets you home on Heart, and today's makes for perfect casual workwear.
Kelly, who's getting London home with JK every weekday between 4 and 7, has teamed a denim boiler suit with a chunky striped belt and grey suede boots.
Here's how you can shop the look:
Mid Blue Utility Boiler Suit - £39 - Miss Selfridge
Boiler suits are having a serious moment this season - and win extra points for being ridiculously comfy as well as looking good.
Grey suede block heel ankle boots - £68 - Jasper Conran
You can't go wrong with a pair of heeled suede boots, and these ones are on sale - so snap them up quick!
AMIRO Trouser belt with panther buckle - £90 - Maje
A good quality belt is worth investing in - and we're obsessed with Kelly's striped one from Maje.
