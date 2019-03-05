Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her denim boiler suit and suede boots

Kelly Brook style: how to shop her on-air look as she gets you home on London's Heart

We can't get enough of Kelly Brook's on-trend-yet-affordable look she's been rocking each weekday as she gets you home on Heart, and today's makes for perfect casual workwear.

Kelly, who's getting London home with JK every weekday between 4 and 7, has teamed a denim boiler suit with a chunky striped belt and grey suede boots.

Here's how you can shop the look:

Mid Blue Utility Boiler Suit - £39 - Miss Selfridge

Mid Blue Utility Boiler Suit. Picture: Miss Selfridge

Boiler suits are having a serious moment this season - and win extra points for being ridiculously comfy as well as looking good.

Click here to shop.

Grey suede block heel ankle boots - £68 - Jasper Conran

J by Jasper Conran - Grey suede block heel ankle boots. Picture: Jasper Conran

You can't go wrong with a pair of heeled suede boots, and these ones are on sale - so snap them up quick!

Click here to shop.

AMIRO Trouser belt with panther buckle - £90 - Maje

Trouser belt with panther buckle. Picture: Maje

A good quality belt is worth investing in - and we're obsessed with Kelly's striped one from Maje.

Click here to shop.

