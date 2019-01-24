Shop Kelly Brook's on air look: Her animal print skirt and cropped jumper revealed

24 January 2019, 17:12 | Updated: 24 January 2019, 17:13

Kelly Brook looks fab for her Heart show!
Kelly Brook looks fab for her Heart show! Picture: Zach Watson

Kelly is mixing prints with todays drive time look on Heart!

Kelly is always bang on trend and today she is showing how fearless she can be with her radio looks by mixing animal prints.

Read more: Kelly Brook's slouchy jumper dress and leopard boots revealed

We are obsessed with her animal print skirt from New Look with it's quirky 'Hanky hem' and comfy elasticated waist band which costs £22.99.

Kelly's fabulous animal print look
Kelly's fabulous animal print look. Picture: Zach Watson

Her faux snakeskin heels are also set to be a sell out according to the New Look website and cost a totally affordable £25.99.

Finishing off the look with a winter appropriate flourish is this black cropped roll neck jumper also from New Look for £17.99.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Adam and Ferne came to blows at the NTAs on Tuesday

BREAKING: Adam Collard BREAKS SILENCE on Ferne McCann NTAs spat
Malin Andersson boyfriend: Who is Tom Kemp?

Malin Andersson boyfriend: Who is Tom Kemp? Inside the Love Island star’s relationship following tragic death of their baby
George and Amal Clooney

Is George Clooney getting divorced? Inside George and Amal Clooney’s relationship as actor denies split reports
Caroline Flack and AJ Pritchard

Caroline Flack boyfriends: From Harry Styles to Andrew Brady as Love Island host is spotted ’snogging’ AJ Pritchard