Shop Kelly Brook's on air look: Her animal print skirt and cropped jumper revealed

Kelly Brook looks fab for her Heart show! Picture: Zach Watson

Kelly is mixing prints with todays drive time look on Heart!

Kelly is always bang on trend and today she is showing how fearless she can be with her radio looks by mixing animal prints.

Read more: Kelly Brook's slouchy jumper dress and leopard boots revealed

We are obsessed with her animal print skirt from New Look with it's quirky 'Hanky hem' and comfy elasticated waist band which costs £22.99.

Kelly's fabulous animal print look. Picture: Zach Watson

Her faux snakeskin heels are also set to be a sell out according to the New Look website and cost a totally affordable £25.99.

Finishing off the look with a winter appropriate flourish is this black cropped roll neck jumper also from New Look for £17.99.