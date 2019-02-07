Get Kelly Brook's on air look: Her denim dress and snake skin print boots revealed

Take a look at Kelly Brook's outfit today. Picture: Heart

Kelly always looks bang on trend when she heads into Heart so here we take a look at what she's wearing today and where you can buy it.

Kelly has been letting is into her wardrobe everyday on Heart and we've been lucky enough to sneak at peek at the Heart presenter's favourite brands online, independent and on the high street.

Today she is rocking this grungy black denim dress from Very with button details and a denim tie belt around the waist.

Kelly's dress is from Very. Picture: Very

It costs a super reasonable £45 on the Very website here.

She has paired it with these knee high snake print boots from Sosandar to make the dress look super edgy.

As the weather is still a little chillier Kelly has remembered to layer up with a cute textured high neck tee from Mint Velvet which you can buy here for £45.