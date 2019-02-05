Get Kelly's on air look: Her double denim and snake skin look boots revealed!

Kelly is rocking double denim today! Picture: Heart

Kelly is throwing it back to the early noughties tonight on Heart with this amazing double denim look.

With Kelly Brooke getting you home everyday with JK on Heart we also get treated to what's inside her wardrobe everyday.

Always full of fashionable surprises, today Kelly is rocking a super cool double denim look from Birmingham based independent brand, Digbeth.

Kelly looks super cool for todays show on Heart! Picture: Heart

The brand makes incredible denim pieces and satchel's and you can find Kelly's jacket and jeans on their website here at some totally affordable prices.

Underneath the denim Kelly has layered this super cute cropped jumper from Topshop which costs £22 and is available online here.

This cute pink hoodie is from Topshop. Picture: Topshop

Her killer snake skin boots are from River Island and cost £75 here.