Get Kelly's on air look: Her floral skirt and cute brown boots revealed

Kelly's floral look for today's show on Heart! Picture: Heart

Kelly Brook is looking lovely as always as she lets us into her wardrobe secrets on Heart today.

Kelly always looks fab when she hosts her show on Heart with JK and today is no different.

Today she means business with this cute autumnal blazer from Zara which she has paired with this adorable tiered floral skirt from high street favourite, New Look, £17.99.

Not one to shy away from the cold Kelly is rocking her legs out with this look but it would look just as cute with a pair of wooly tights.

Kelly Brook is looking fab in the Heart studio today! Picture: Heart

Kelly's skirt from New Look. Picture: New Look

And to round things off she's worn a classic black tee and added some lovely brown heeled boots to the look also from New Look.

