Kelly Brook’s on-air look: Get the Heart presenter’s floral dress and black boots
29 April 2019, 17:07
Kelly Brook bought a touch of Spring to Heart HQ today.
Kelly Brook joined JK to get London home on Monday afternoon on Heart.
The brunette beauty looked ready for some Spring weather in a floral dress and black boots for the show.
Kelly wore her hair down for the show in a loose wave, with her makeup natural.
Kelly's fashionable floral dress is an affordable number by Zara.
The dress is called the Floral Print Dress and is available online for only £29.99.
The dress is perfect for this time of year, with long sleeves to keep warm and bead appliqués to stay on-trend.
Kelly kept warm with black tights in the unpredictable weather in tights, finishing to look off with a pair of heeled black boots by New Look.