Kelly Brook’s on-air look: Get the Heart presenter’s floral dress and black boots

Kelly Brook looked sensational in the floral dress. Picture: Heart

Kelly Brook bought a touch of Spring to Heart HQ today.

Kelly Brook joined JK to get London home on Monday afternoon on Heart.

The brunette beauty looked ready for some Spring weather in a floral dress and black boots for the show.

Kelly wore her hair down for the show in a loose wave, with her makeup natural.

Kelly's fashionable floral dress is an affordable number by Zara.

Kelly's dress is by Zara. Picture: Zara

The dress is called the Floral Print Dress and is available online for only £29.99.

The dress is perfect for this time of year, with long sleeves to keep warm and bead appliqués to stay on-trend.

Kelly kept warm with black tights in the unpredictable weather in tights, finishing to look off with a pair of heeled black boots by New Look.