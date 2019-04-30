Kelly Brook's on-air look: Get the Heart presenter's black and white animal print dress

30 April 2019, 17:34

Kelly Brook looked ready for summer in this cute dress
Kelly Brook looked ready for summer in this cute dress. Picture: Heart

Kelly Brook looked bang-on-trend for Tuesday's show with JK.

Kelly Brook and JK were back on-air Tuesday afternoon, helping London get home.

The Heart presenter embraced the sunny weather in a monochrome mini dress and trainers.

Kelly wore the Frill Yoke Jersey Printed Dress by V by Very.

The dress is a must-have for the summer, keeping the style cool as well as comfortable.

Kelly Brook's dress is by V by Very
Kelly Brook's dress is by V by Very. Picture: V by Very
Kelly finished off the look with a pair of Stan Smiths
Kelly finished off the look with a pair of Stan Smiths. Picture: Schuh

Kelly kept the look casual by accessorising with a pair of Adidas Stan Smith trainers.

The popular trainers are available online at Schuh for £75.00.

The Heart presenter finished off the look with her hair down and natural glam.

