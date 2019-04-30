Kelly Brook's on-air look: Get the Heart presenter's black and white animal print dress
30 April 2019, 17:34
Kelly Brook looked bang-on-trend for Tuesday's show with JK.
Kelly Brook and JK were back on-air Tuesday afternoon, helping London get home.
The Heart presenter embraced the sunny weather in a monochrome mini dress and trainers.
Kelly wore the Frill Yoke Jersey Printed Dress by V by Very.
The dress is a must-have for the summer, keeping the style cool as well as comfortable.
Kelly kept the look casual by accessorising with a pair of Adidas Stan Smith trainers.
The popular trainers are available online at Schuh for £75.00.
The Heart presenter finished off the look with her hair down and natural glam.