Shop Kelly Brook's on air look: Her 'pyjama' co-ord and mustard boots revealed

22 January 2019, 17:10

Picture: Heart

Kelly is making evenings chic with this pyjama inspired look for tonight's show on Heart.

Kelly Brook is letting us into her wardrobe every evening on Heart and showing off her favourite high street brands with some amazing outfits.

Read more: Kelly's cowgirl shirt and quirky snakeskin boots revealed

Today Kelly is showing off 'pyjama chic' with this patterned silk co-ord from New Look.

It looks like this particular set isn't available on the New Look site anymore but fear not, Miss Selfridge also have an impressive range of co-ords on offer.

This cute co-ord is from Miss Selfridge
Picture: Miss Selfirdge
Kelly Brook shows off today's look in the Heart studio
Picture: Heart

To match the mustard tones of the chevron print on her outfit, Kelly has paired this look with some suede mustard heel boots and we think they totally POP!

They can be found at New Look for a bargain £19.59 in their sale here.

These mustard booties are too cute
Picture: New Look

