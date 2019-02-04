Get Kelly's on air look: Her snake print dress and knee high boots revealed

4 February 2019, 17:11

We are loving Kelly's look today!
We are loving Kelly's look today! Picture: Heart

Kelly's amazing winter clothing is giving us serious wardrobe envy!

Kelly always looks fabulous for her show on Heart and the cold weather isn't stoping her stylish ensembles.

Today she is rocking snake print with this amazing button down dress from Mint Velvet, £119.

Kelly's Mint Velvet dress
Kelly's Mint Velvet dress. Picture: Mint Velvet

She has cleverly paired it with a black roll neck to make it cold weather friendly and has matched it with some gorgeous black leather boots from Sosandar, £139.

Her roll neck is from Miss Selfridge but these are available across the high street in a variety of colours and are definitely a winter wardrobe staple that everyone needs.

Kelly's Sosandar boots
Kelly's Sosandar boots. Picture: Sosandar

She's added a touch of glam to the dress with this cute studded belt from New Look.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Piers Morgan presents ITV's Good Morning Britain

Who is Piers Morgan? His work and family life revealed

Adrian Chiles is a TV and radio presenter

Who is Adrian Chiles? Wife and family life revealed

Holly Willoughby and Kelly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby sister Kelly: Age, job and career of This Morning presenter's sibling
American singer Kelsy Karter showed off her Harry Styles cheek tattoo on Instagram

The most SHOCKING celebrity face tattoos: Kelsy Karter's Harry Styles inking and more