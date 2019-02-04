Get Kelly's on air look: Her snake print dress and knee high boots revealed

We are loving Kelly's look today! Picture: Heart

Kelly's amazing winter clothing is giving us serious wardrobe envy!

Kelly always looks fabulous for her show on Heart and the cold weather isn't stoping her stylish ensembles.

Today she is rocking snake print with this amazing button down dress from Mint Velvet, £119.

Kelly's Mint Velvet dress. Picture: Mint Velvet

She has cleverly paired it with a black roll neck to make it cold weather friendly and has matched it with some gorgeous black leather boots from Sosandar, £139.

Her roll neck is from Miss Selfridge but these are available across the high street in a variety of colours and are definitely a winter wardrobe staple that everyone needs.

Kelly's Sosandar boots. Picture: Sosandar

She's added a touch of glam to the dress with this cute studded belt from New Look.