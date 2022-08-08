Exclusive

Kelly Brook shares dramatic details of fairytale Italian wedding

By Alice Dear

Kelly Brook revealed that her stunning wedding to Jeremy Parisi didn't go off without a hitch – or two.

Kelly Brook, 42, married Jeremy Parisi, 37, in Italy last week surrounded by family and close friends.

The Heart presenter, who has been with her now-husband for eight years, wore a stunning lace gown to wed the model in an Italian town called Isola del Liri.

While the wedding looked idillic, Kelly admitted to radio co-star JK that not every part of the wedding went smoothly and that, in fact, many elements of their big day went wrong.

The biggest issue on the day was the rain, she explained on Heart London's Drivetime Show, which meant the outdoor ceremony they had planned had to be cancelled.

Kelly Brook married Jeremy Parisi in an intimate Italian ceremony. Picture: Kelly Brook/Instagram

Instead, the pair were granted permission by the Mayor of the town to marry each other in a historical tower, something that has never happened before.

She said: "We did have a real big thunderstorm right before my ceremony started, and it turned out that we didn't end up getting married where we thought we were going to get married."

Kelly explained that they had a beautiful aisle created and built for the big day, but it could not be used.

Kelly and Jeremy were meant to get married outside before the weather made that impossible to do. Picture: Kelly Brook/Instagram

"We ended up getting married in a tower", she continued to tell JK: "It has never had a wedding and probably will never see another wedding ever again. Because why would you go all the way to Italy to get married in a tower?"

She said that she "had to climb a tower" to marry her "Prince Charming", but added that she wouldn't have changed it for the world.

Kelly joked that when it started raining that was "all of her ex-boyfriend's tears coming down".

Kelly Brook looked stunning in a lace gown for the big day. Picture: Kelly Brook/Instagram

In another unexpected twist of the day, Kelly revealed that she actually ended up marrying Jeremy while her dress was slightly wet with her niece's urine.

Telling the hilarious story, Kelly said: "My guests were locked in the tower for about 25 minutes before I arrived and my niece was desperate for the loo.

"She did have to go out onto the balcony and have a little wild wee before I arrived. Turns out my dress walked straight through that!"

Kelly and Jeremy danced their first dance to the Heart presenter's favourite song from the film Pretty Woman. Picture: Kelly Brook/Instagram

During the wedding trip, Kelly said she also managed to crash their rental car and even lost her handbag.

While she described the day as "wild", it sounds like it was all worth it when she got to dance with Jeremy to her favourite song from the film Pretty Woman.

Kelly explained that she had a friend re-record the song by Lauren Wood, called Fallen, and that version was played at the wedding reception as their first dance song.

Listen to JK & Kelly weekdays 4pm - 7pm and Saturday morning from 9am - 12pm, or catch up on Global Player.