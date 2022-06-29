Kelsey Parker opens up about how she speaks to her kids about Tom's death

29 June 2022, 12:03 | Updated: 29 June 2022, 12:04

Tom Parker tragically died of a brain tumour in March
Tom Parker tragically died of a brain tumour in March. Picture: Instagram/Kelsey Parker

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey has opened up about how she broke the devastating news of his death to their children.

Kelsey Parker has opened up about how she is handling her late husband Tom's tragic death with their two children.

Tom, who is known for being a singer in band The Wanted, passed away in March after a battle with brain cancer.

Speaking about how she told their two kids Aurelia, two, and Bodhi, 20-months, Kelsey told OK! magazine that she had been 'careful' with the words she used.

She said that she told Aurelia that Tom is 'dead' and with the 'angels and butterflies' to avoid confusion.

“We’ve been really careful of the words we’ve used, because if you say, ‘Daddy has gone to sleep,’ I don’t want her to be scared to go to sleep," Kelsey explained.

Kelsey and Tom share two children
Kelsey and Tom share two children. Picture: Instagram/Kelsey Parker

"Now she won’t have the confusion when she goes to school and she’s talking to people. People know her dad has died and if she’s upfront and honest with them then they can’t beat around the bush either. She can say to people, ‘My dad is dead, he’s with the angels and butterflies now.’”

In an interview with Lorraine Kelly earlier this month, Kelsey tragically revealed that her daughter doesn't understand that her dad is 'not coming back'.

"Whenever [Aurelia] sees pictures of her dad, she’s like, 'It’s my dad!' She’ll be three at the end of this month," Kelsey said.

Tom tragically passed away earlier this year
Tom tragically passed away earlier this year. Picture: Instagram/Kelsey Parker

"I’ve been really honest, she does still talk about him every day, she doesn’t quite understand he’s not coming back."

Kelsey explained that she had to be 'really blunt and say he’s not coming back, that’s it, he’s dead and he’s not coming back because she doesn’t really understand'.

She added: "She’s just really confused by it. She thinks he's on tour. But we do then talk about him every day. She does ask me every day about him."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

A man has be awarded damages after he was fired

Factory worker sacked for taking day off for pregnant girlfriend’s baby scan

News

The couple's wedding was interrupted by their neighbour's lawn-mowing... (stock images)

Woman 'ruins' neighbours wedding by mowing the lawn while she walked down the aisle

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a yellow and green midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her puff sleeve midi dress from the high street
Louise Marwood used to star in Emmerdale

Why did Louise Marwood leave Emmerdale and where is she now?

TV & Movies

Gemma Owen's dad reacted to her Love Island dance 2022

Gemma Owen's dad Michael reacts to Love Island dance challenge 2022

TV & Movies

The Sanderson sisters are back!

First Hocus Pocus 2 trailer released by Disney

TV & Movies

Can you spot the word 'love' hidden in the pattern?

You could be the record holder if you spot the word 'love' hidden in the sweets in less than a minute

Lifestyle

Sam Aston has revealed his daughter's name

Coronation Street star Sam Aston and wife Briony share baby girl's sweet name

TV & Movies

Merlin from First Dates has shared a picture from hospital

First Dates' Merlin Griffiths rushed back to hospital after bowel cancer 'complications'
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from La Redoute

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green mini dress from La Redoute
Love Island contestants have strict drinking rules

How much do Love Island contestants drink in the villa?

TV & Movies

Bradley Walsh was called out by The Chase fans

The Chase fans call out Bradley Walsh after team loses in 'unfair' final

TV & Movies

Who will be the next to fall victim to Vecna?

Who dies in Stranger Things 4?

Netflix

Your need-to-know on Love Island's Jay

Who is Love Island's Jay Younger? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Love Island star Indiyah

Who is Love Island's Indiyah Polack? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies