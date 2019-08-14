Kerry Katona hits back at trolls who criticised photos of her daughter, 5, wearing a full face of makeup

14 August 2019, 11:26

Picture: Instagram/Kerry Katona
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kerry Katona called the people criticising her for posting pictures of Dylan-Jorge wearing makeup the “bore brigade”.

Kerry Katona came under fire last week after sharing a series of pictures of her daughter Dylan-Jorge, 5, wearing a full face of makeup.

In the pictures, the little girl – nicknamed DJ by her family – wore foundation, pink eyeshadow, eyeliner, false eyelashes, lipstick and eyebrow pencil.

Posting the pictures on her Instagram, Kerry explained that the little one wanted her makeup done after seeing her older sister, Molly, applying hers.

She wrote: “DJ wanted to get hers done so we’ve all had a very girly day with lots of fun which was very much needed!”

Kerry Katona's daughter DJ, 5, showed off the results of the makeover by her older sister Molly
Picture: Insatgram/Kerry Katona
DJ wore a full face of makeup, including false lashes
Picture: Instagram/Kerry Katona

Kerry added: “Before anyone starts to kick off about DJ wearing makeup it was just a little bit of fun and great makeup practice for Molly! No one was hurt in the making of these pics!”

However, this didn’t stop trolls from mum-shaming Kerry, commenting on the pictures: “Your daughter does not need make up she has plenty of time once she is older. Natural beauty is the best!”

Another added: “WHY!!! WOULD YOU!! SHE'S A BABY!”

A third angry person commented on Instagram: “A bit of make up is fun. Too much like this is giving little girls the wrong image.”

Kerry called the trolls mum-shaming her the "bore brigade"
Picture: Instagram/Kerry Katona

Now, the mum-of-four has hit back, calling those people complaining the “bore brigade”.

In her column for New! magazine, she wrote: "The bore brigade were out in force last week, having a go at me for posting pics of my DJ wearing makeup.

“I’m not apologising for anything. DJ's a little girl and she loves putting on makeup like Mummy and her big sisters.

"It was Molly who did it, and I thought DJ looked absolutely beautiful.”

DJ's older sister Molly did her makeup, after the 5-year-old asked
Picture: Instagram/Kerry Katona

Kerry went on: “It's not like she does it on a daily basis. Molly's super talented with makeup and she can practise on her little sister any time she wants.

"If you have a problem with that, do one."

Of course, plenty of Kerry’s fans defended her on social media, saying that young girls experimenting with makeup is normal.

One person wrote: “You don’t need to explain anything to anyone. Your children are such a credit to you.

“They are all beautiful and well behaved. After all you’ve been through the last couple of weeks nothing matters as long as you are all together, happy and healthy.”

