Katie Price's ex Kieran Hayler announces he's become a DAD again... but there's a catch
14 February 2019, 15:08
Kieran Hayler shares kids Jett, five, and Bunny, four, with Katie Price
Katie Price's ex-husband Kieran Hayler has announced that he's become a dad again in a shock Instagram story.
Read more: Love Island star Jack Fowler shares VERY x-rated selfie on Instagram
He wrote: "So I have kept this very quiet but I have become a daddy again!!!!"
However, all isn't what it seems - as he followed up the story with a photo of him and two adorable puppies, writing alongside it: "To by 7 beautiful labrador puppies".
He added: "Congrats Tink and Kevin".
Kieran shares Jett, five, and Bunny, four, with Katie - and he's now in a relationship with Michelle Pentecost.
He also paid tribute to Michelle for Valentine's Day writing: "First valentines" alongside an adorable picture of them both.
Kieran and Kate split in 2018 after it emerged he'd been unfaithful with a number of women - including Katie's best friend Jane Pountney.
Things haven't been amicable between the former couple in recent months, with Kieran recently telling The Mirror: "I'm doing fine, I'm fine and pulling myself through, getting on with life, obviously Kate's not so good but I just want her ... good luck to her, do you know what I mean?
"She needs to put her kids first, that's all she needs to do."
"I don't personally know [if she has introduced the kids yet], if it's true then obviously I'm not happy about it, but you know, I think she needs to be doing right, I mean she's just finished with Kris [Boyson], she can't be introducing man after man after man to the kids, because at the end of the day I see the other side of it, so they'll tell me what's going on."
NOW READ:
BBC announce 90s classic TV show The Demon Headmaster is returning
James and Ola Jordan turn to IVF after 'desperate' struggle to have kids
Coleen Rooney 'gives Wayne an ultimatum on marriage' in wake of his boozy night with barmaid