Katie Price's ex Kieran Hayler announces he's become a DAD again... but there's a catch

Kieran and Katie split in 2018. Picture: Getty

Kieran Hayler shares kids Jett, five, and Bunny, four, with Katie Price

Katie Price's ex-husband Kieran Hayler has announced that he's become a dad again in a shock Instagram story.

He wrote: "So I have kept this very quiet but I have become a daddy again!!!!"

Kieran tricked his Instagram followers with this message. Picture: Instagram

However, all isn't what it seems - as he followed up the story with a photo of him and two adorable puppies, writing alongside it: "To by 7 beautiful labrador puppies".

He added: "Congrats Tink and Kevin".

Kieran shares Jett, five, and Bunny, four, with Katie - and he's now in a relationship with Michelle Pentecost.

He also paid tribute to Michelle for Valentine's Day writing: "First valentines" alongside an adorable picture of them both.

Kieran and Kate split in 2018 after it emerged he'd been unfaithful with a number of women - including Katie's best friend Jane Pountney.

Kieran shared a tribute to his new girlfriend on Instragram. Picture: Instagram

Things haven't been amicable between the former couple in recent months, with Kieran recently telling The Mirror: "I'm doing fine, I'm fine and pulling myself through, getting on with life, obviously Kate's not so good but I just want her ... good luck to her, do you know what I mean?

"She needs to put her kids first, that's all she needs to do."

"I don't personally know [if she has introduced the kids yet], if it's true then obviously I'm not happy about it, but you know, I think she needs to be doing right, I mean she's just finished with Kris [Boyson], she can't be introducing man after man after man to the kids, because at the end of the day I see the other side of it, so they'll tell me what's going on."

