Coleen Rooney 'gives Wayne an ultimatum on marriage' in wake of his boozy night with barmaid

Coleen has reportedly told Wayne to stop drinking or risk ending their marriage. Picture: Getty

Wayne Rooney still hasn't apologised for his 10-hour drinking session with barmaid Vicki Rosiek in Florida

Coleen Rooney has reportedly told Wayne that their marriage is over unless he stops drinking.

According to reports, the WAG is said to be furious that Wayne still hasn't apologised for his 10-hour drinking session with barmaid Vicky Roseik in Florida - during which he stayed out boozing until 2:30AM.

Coleen apparently went on a solo holiday without her husband and sources are claiming their marriage is on the rocks because of his antics.

An insider told The Sun: “Coleen and her family have made it clear that unless Wayne gets help for his out-of-control drinking, the marriage will be over.

“No one can drink like Wayne. But it feels different this time. His behaviour is spiralling out of control.

“Wayne isn’t even sorry this time. He’s refusing to apologise and is defiant he’s done nothing wrong.

“He kept saying that if he worked as a baker at Greggs or was the local postman, no one would even be asking questions about what he’d done. He doesn’t even seem to care. This has happened so many times before. The feeling is that Coleen needs to take tough action because Wayne knows he’ll get away with it.”

The situation is said to be being made worse by the fact that the couple are unhappy with their new living situation in the US - as Wayne now plays for DC United.

A source previously told The Sun: “Coleen has no friends in the US and goes to bed early while Wayne stays awake playing computer games and drinking.

“They’re both miserable. Wayne’s friends and family think a lot of his issues come from the fact he’s not happy with the quality of football at his new club."

