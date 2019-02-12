Widower Simon Thomas reveals new girlfriend - and claims she made him a special pillow from his dead wife's skirt

Simon Thomas has hinted at the identity of his new girlfriend on Instagram. Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

Simon Thomas' wife Gemma died of cancer in November 2017

Simon Thomas has revealed the identity of his rumoured-new girlfriend, and posted a touching photo of a pillow she made out of his late wife's skirt that she gave him for his birthday.

The former Sky Sports presenter shared a picture of the gift - which was a joint present from her and his son Ethan - and tagged Derrina Jebb, 27, in that post - indicating that she is the new woman in his life.

Simon tagged Derrina in one of his Instagram posts. Picture: Instagram

He described the cushion as his 'absolute favourite birthday present ever', adding: "was this from my boy (with a bit of help from @derrina ) A cushion made from two of Gemma’s skirts and made by the brilliant @3tothreadTarah thank you so much."

And the company who made the cushion also posted: "I can finally reveal my favourite cushion to date.

"Love everything about this cushion. Made for Simon from his little boy Ethan (with the help of Derrina) for his birthday in January."

Speaking about his new girlfriend in an interview last year, Simon said: "I’m very aware she was someone I didn’t know before and have got to know over the last few weeks and months.

"Right from the early stages – she had this empathy towards me. She’s Christian as well and that’s important to me as a man of faith.

"She’s been an incredible support for me. She was the only person who would always pick up the phone.

"What I saw in her, I saw in Gemma. When she said my phone is always on, she meant it."

Gemma Thomas died in November 2017 after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia aged 40.

Simon started a blog called A Grief Shared, in which he opened up about his concerns about helping Ethan through the grieving process.

He wrote: "The question on my mind was how on earth do I help him through this?"Saying it’s going to be OK (even though I believe one day it will be) seemed hopelessly inadequate – all I could think to do was to keep telling him time and time again that I loved him and how proud I was of him.

"Though it was impossibly hard to say, I told him how much mummy loved him, and how utterly proud she always was of him and how proud she would be now. I whispered in his ear how brave he’s been.

"I whispered how many family and friends love him and are cheering him on, even people he doesn’t know."I told him how amazingly strong he’s been and I kept on telling him that together, we will get through this.

"Eventually the sobs began to quieten, the tears began to dry, and before long I had brought a small smile back to his face and the hint of a laugh as I trotted out one of Daddy’s repertoire of silly voices.

