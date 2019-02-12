Love Island star Jack Fowler shares VERY x-rated selfie on Instagram

Jack Fowler was a contestant on the 2018 series of Love Island. Picture: ITV2

By Polly Foreman

Jack Fowler shared an almost naked mirror picture on Instagram last night... and we don't know where to look

One thing we really did not expect to see during our innocent Tuesday morning Instagram scroll was a random Love Island contestant's manhood, but 2018 contestant Jack Fowler took us all by surprise.

Sharing a mirror selfie of him wearing only a towel to cover his, uhm, bulge, he wrote: "Giving multiple mindgasms by going down on your thoughts".

And the comment section predictably exploded with shock.

One person wrote: "What’s with the socks under the towel".

Another added: "nearly choked on me cuppa this morning hahaha"

And another simply wrote: "Sweet Jesus".

Our thoughts exactly.

Jack was a contestant on the last series of Love Island, but failed to find a suitable match on the series.

After initially coupling up with Laura Anderson, he got together with Laura Crane - but the pair split soon after leaving the show.

Jack had a brief fling with Laura Crane on Love Island last year. Picture: ITV2

Jack is taking part in the next series of Celebs Go Dating alongside Sam Thompson, Megan McKenna and Pete Wicks.

A source told The Sun: “Jack has been telling everyone how he's had loads of meetings with the show’s casting agents and they loved him. He’s told people it’s a done deal and he’s joining the show as a late arrival."

Jack previously spoke candidly about his mental health and opened up about suffering from depression, saying: "I was in a dark room. Bawling my eyes out. My step-mum comes down stairs she said 'you'll be alright, don't try to fight it.'

"She came back at 6 o'clock in the evening and I still hadn't moved. I was in the same spot. The only difference was there were loads of tissues around me.

"I was bawling bawling bawling. It took about four or five days of crap. It was absolute 's**t'. I was depressed if I think about it. I wasn't actually eating. Going to the shop was an absolute task.

"But my dad made me get fresh air.

"It was at that point that I saw a tin of soup and I was trying to get it together. Then I just bawled again and he was like 'What's up?' and I said 'The last time I was in this shop I bought that soup.' We laugh about it now but at the time it wasn't funny. At the time I was just a mess."

