Kim Kardashian slammed for child cruelty after revealing kids follow plant-based diet

5 February 2020, 12:49

Kim Kardashian responded to a fan stating her children were vegan
Kim Kardashian responded to a fan stating her children were vegan. Picture: Instagram

The superstar has been criticised for choosing to raise her children as vegans.

Fans have been slating Kim Kardashian-West for stating that three of her four children follow a plant-based diet, with some accusing her of "child cruelty".

The reality TV global superstar was doing a Q & A session with her 159million fans on Twitter yesterday morning, and they were all sending thousands of burning questions about different elements of hers, husband Kanye, 42, and the children's lives.

Kim, 39, doesn't eat meat and has recently been vocal about being almost completely plant-based, and she was asked by one of her fans "Do the kids eat plant based too?"

The star then replied via a quote retweet: "Yes they do! North is a pescatarian though."

North, six, is the eldest child of Kim and Kanye's, and they're also parents to Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, eight months.

After Kim responded to the question, her followers immediately attacked her for imposing the diet on her young children.

One person replied calling it child cruelty
One person replied calling it child cruelty. Picture: Twitter

One person replied, calling her choice "child cruelty," while another fan demanded she feed her children a burger.

And another said her kids must be "asking for some real food."

Other followers claimed she was "forcing" her children to follow her lifestyle.

Another suggested Kim give her kids a hamburger
Another suggested Kim give her kids a hamburger. Picture: Twitter

One person tweeted: "You definitely forced that on him. [She's] 6 years old, let [her] eat dinosaur nuggets, mac & cheese, hot dogs and drink Shirley Temples."

Another said about North: "She's [6]. She's not anything. She's not a pescatarian, she doesn't have a specific style... she is a kid.

"Feed her, give her whatever clothes to wear and be done with it!"

