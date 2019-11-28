Kylie Jenner net worth: How much is the Keeping Up With The Kardashian's star worth?

Kylie Jenner was named the youngest self-made billionaire. Picture: Instagram

I’m A Celeb star Caitlyn Jenner’s daughter, Kylie was recently named America’s youngest self-made billionaire, but how much is she worth?

The Kardashian’s have cemented themselves as reality TV royalty in the UK and across the pond.

But while the whole family have made millions during their time in the spotlight, Kylie Jenner pips her siblings to the post when it comes to how much money she is worth.

So, as her dad Caitlyn Jenner begins to open up about his children on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!, here’s how much his youngest daughter is worth.

How much is Kylie Jenner worth?

Despite being just 22-years-old, Kylie Jenner was announced as America’s youngest self-made billionaire, beating Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg.

According to Forbes, Kylie’s beauty empire Kylie Cosmetics - which sells luxury makeup and skincare - made an estimated $360 million last year alone.

In 2018, her company was estimated to be worth $900 million, and she is the youngest person to appear on the annual ranking of America's Richest Self-Made Women by Forbes.

After the star teamed up with beauty salon company Ulta towards the end of the year, she is said to have raked in a whopping $55 million in just 6 weeks.

Kylie also created a collection with luxury fashion house Balmain including an eyeshadow palette.

Aside from her beauty line, Kylie - like her famous sister Kim Kardashian - is said to make thousands of pounds through selling products on Instagram, such as clothing, food and drinks.

Speaking about her business success, Kylie - who is mum to one-year-old Stormi - recently told Forbes: “I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future.

“But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

What are Kylie’s brothers and sisters worth?

The rest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan aren’t doing too badly either, with Kim Kardashian said to be worth $175 million. Meanwhile, Khloe has a net worth of $40 million, Kourtney $35 million, Kendall $18 million and their brother Rob is worth $6 million.