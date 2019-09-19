Lauren Goodger BLASTED by fans for posting social media videos of her nan's FUNERAL

19 September 2019, 18:36

Lauren was criticised by her followers for sharing selfies on the sad day.
Lauren was criticised by her followers for sharing selfies on the sad day. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The Celebs Go Dating star comes under fire for filming her grandmother's hearse and posting selfies at the wake.

Lauren Goodger has been slammed by fans for posting videos and photos on social media of her grandmother's "beautiful" funeral service.

The Celebs Go Dating star, 33, was criticised for sharing snaps of the hearse, her nan's floral tributes and fellow guests with her 769k followers, with one accusing her of using the event as a "photo opp".

The former TOWIE favourite also published a string of pouting selfies on Instagram Stories, which sparked outrage among social media users.

Read more: What plastic surgery has Lauren Goodger had and what did the Celebs Go Dating star look like before?

The reality star was slammed for posting a string of selfies.
The reality star was slammed for posting a string of selfies. Picture: Instagram

One enraged fan wrote: "Wow I've seen it all now Lauren Goodger filming and posing at her nan's funeral. Is nothing private anymore. What a sad world we live in."

"Only Lauren Goodger could use a funeral as an excuse for a photo opp," fumed another.

A third, who labelled the TV personality as "self-obsessed", added: "Even on the day of her own gran's funeral Lauren Godger is still snapchatting pictures of herself."

Read more: Celebs Go Dating viewers in tears as Lauren Goodger reveals she was 'given away' by her mum aged 4

The 33-year-old was accused of using the funeral "as an excuse for a photo opp".
The 33-year-old was accused of using the funeral "as an excuse for a photo opp". Picture: Instagram

Lauren documented the day on her phone and began with a vintage picture of her granny Patricia, captioning it: "Thinking of you and my family."

She went on to pay tribute to her nan and wrote alongside a snap of the coffin inside the hearse: "What a wonderful lady and beautiful service today thank you ! Makes you realise and love my family #ripnanny [sic]."

The reality star also opened up about some jewellery she had kept in her grandma's memory.

Posting a photo of the rings, she wrote: "My Nan passed away this morning... I've taken two special rings of hers I'll always have now.

"Just with family at my Nan's waiting for the undertaker #family #childhood #memories."

Read more: Lauren Goodger speaks out on Jack Fincham 'romance'

Lauren Goodger was slammed by fans for sharing videos of her nan's funeral.
Lauren Goodger was slammed by fans for sharing videos of her nan's funeral. Picture: Getty

Lauren was born and raised in Bethnal Green along with her half-sister Nicola, who also appeared on TOWIE, and half-brother Tony.

She previously admitted to Celebs Go Dating's Paul Carrick Brunson and Anna Williamson she had a tough childhood after her mother sent her away at just four years old.

Read More: Who is Celebs Go Dating voiceover guy Rob Beckett?

The reality star, who is one of seven children, said: "My family are from East London. When I was four my mum gave me to my dad but kept my older brother and sister.

"She said she couldn't cope with three on her own. For me that was heartbreaking."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Arg sported a chic black outfit earlier this week and looked a lot slimmer

James 'Arg' Argent is unrecognisable as he shows off slim frame following impressive weight loss
Mark Ronson came out as sapiosexual during his time on Good Morning Britain

What is sapiosexual, what has Mark Ronson said about it and who is his is girlfriend?
Holly looked chic in this simple outfit

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? Where to buy This Morning host's navy stripe midi skirt
The presenting duo have got their sights set on getting Piers Morgan eating bugs and facing heights on the show

Ant and Dec say they're willing to pay Piers Morgan’s fee to get him on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Stacey Solomon shared the handy mum hack with her Instagram followers.

Stacey Solomon shocks fans with clever 'new mum hack' that makes going to the toilet SO MUCH easier

Trending on Heart

Here's why you shouldn't swat the creepy crawlies in your home.

Why you shouldn’t kill a spider if you see one in your house

Lifestyle

The first episode of Strictly is right around the corner

Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Couples' first dances and songs revealed

TV & Movies

The Faires sisters' glamorous mum is on the hunt for love

Sam and Billie Faiers make mum Suzanne, 50, a dating profile after she jokes she 'wants sex'

TV & Movies

Ola and James have recently revealed that she is pregnant with their first child

Ola and James Jordan open up about their IVF struggles and that she 'couldn't tell him' she was pregnant

TV & Movies

Claire Skinner opened up about her relationship with Hugh

Outnumbered’s Claire Skinner breaks silence on relationship with co-star Hugh Dennis after two years together

TV & Movies

The popular TV drama is now available at the touch of a button

Every single episode of Waterloo Road is now available on BBC iPlayer

TV & Movies