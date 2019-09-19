Lauren Goodger BLASTED by fans for posting social media videos of her nan's FUNERAL

Lauren was criticised by her followers for sharing selfies on the sad day. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The Celebs Go Dating star comes under fire for filming her grandmother's hearse and posting selfies at the wake.

Lauren Goodger has been slammed by fans for posting videos and photos on social media of her grandmother's "beautiful" funeral service.

The Celebs Go Dating star, 33, was criticised for sharing snaps of the hearse, her nan's floral tributes and fellow guests with her 769k followers, with one accusing her of using the event as a "photo opp".

The former TOWIE favourite also published a string of pouting selfies on Instagram Stories, which sparked outrage among social media users.

The reality star was slammed for posting a string of selfies. Picture: Instagram

One enraged fan wrote: "Wow I've seen it all now Lauren Goodger filming and posing at her nan's funeral. Is nothing private anymore. What a sad world we live in."

"Only Lauren Goodger could use a funeral as an excuse for a photo opp," fumed another.

A third, who labelled the TV personality as "self-obsessed", added: "Even on the day of her own gran's funeral Lauren Godger is still snapchatting pictures of herself."

The 33-year-old was accused of using the funeral "as an excuse for a photo opp". Picture: Instagram

Lauren documented the day on her phone and began with a vintage picture of her granny Patricia, captioning it: "Thinking of you and my family."

She went on to pay tribute to her nan and wrote alongside a snap of the coffin inside the hearse: "What a wonderful lady and beautiful service today thank you ! Makes you realise and love my family #ripnanny [sic]."

The reality star also opened up about some jewellery she had kept in her grandma's memory.

Posting a photo of the rings, she wrote: "My Nan passed away this morning... I've taken two special rings of hers I'll always have now.

"Just with family at my Nan's waiting for the undertaker #family #childhood #memories."

Lauren Goodger was slammed by fans for sharing videos of her nan's funeral. Picture: Getty

Lauren was born and raised in Bethnal Green along with her half-sister Nicola, who also appeared on TOWIE, and half-brother Tony.

She previously admitted to Celebs Go Dating's Paul Carrick Brunson and Anna Williamson she had a tough childhood after her mother sent her away at just four years old.

The reality star, who is one of seven children, said: "My family are from East London. When I was four my mum gave me to my dad but kept my older brother and sister.

"She said she couldn't cope with three on her own. For me that was heartbreaking."