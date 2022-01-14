Leigh-Anne Pinnock breastfeeds twins at the same time in adorable new photo

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared a new photo of her twins. Picture: Instagram

By Heart reporter

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock has posted a candid picture feeding her twins.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has delighted her fans by sharing a sweet photo breastfeeding her twins.

The Little Mix star gave birth back in August, welcoming two babies with her fiancé André Grey.

And while Leigh–Anne, 30, has been private about parenthood, she has now given a glimpse into life as a mum.

The candid black and white photo sees the star sitting on the sofa as she looks after her five-month-old babies. The technique Leigh-Anne is using of breastfeeding two babies at once is called tandem feeding.

She simply captioned the photo, ‘MOM’ along with a heart emoji.

Obviously, the snap has racked up thousands of comments, with one fan writing: “Multitasking at its finest😂❤️”

“THE CUTEST PICTURE😍❤️,” said another, while a third added: “They're growing up so fast 😮.”

Leigh-Anne is yet to share the names of her twins, telling The Telegraph back in August: "I’m just gonna keep it [the names] to myself."

Leigh-Anne Pinnock gave birth back in August. Picture: Instagram

But the star has shared some sweet photos on Instagram.

Over Christmas she posed with professional footballer André, as the couple wore matching onesies as they cuddled up with their newborns in front of a Christmas tree.

She also shared a black and white photo of the twins as they held hands, along with the caption: "It's the forever bond that gets me...."

This comes after Leigh-Anne opened up about her hectic life as a new mum, admitting she no longer as time to schedule anything.

Leigh-Anne previously shared a picture of her twins. Picture: Instagram

“You can't plan anything,” she said, continuing: “Even when you want to feed them at a certain time, it never goes to plan."

"Last night was horrific. I’ve tried to feed them at the same time, one right after the other.

"That’s normally quite a good routine, but it wasn’t last night. Oh, it was horrible!"

Meanwhile, her former Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards gave birth to baby boy Axel in the same month.

Perrie shares Axel with her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.