Loose Women stars rally round Brenda Edwards after death of son Jamal

Our thoughts go out to Loose Women's Brenda Edwards after the death of her son Jamal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Loose Women stars have rallied around Brenda Edwards after it was revealed that her son Jamal, 31, had passed away.

Brenda confirmed the news herself on Sunday night, saying Jamal had died as a result of a ‘short illness’.

The entrepreneur and SBTV founder was awarded an MBE in 2014 for his services to music and was also an ambassador for the Prince's Trust, which helps young people launch their own businesses.

Denise Welch was one of the first to pay her respects, taking to Twitter with an emotional message.

Jamal has passed away at the age of 31. Picture: Shutterstock

She wrote: "My heart aches for my friend Brenda. I can’t bear it. Jamal Edwards was a wonderful son and brother."

Brenda’s fellow panelist Ruth Langsford also paid tribute to her friend, posting a photo of Jamal and Brenda on the Loose Women panel.

"My heart is breaking for my friend @brendaedwardsglobal after the loss of her amazing son Jamal yesterday,” she said.

"I can only imagine her unbearable pain. Grief is the price we pay for love.

"The @loosewomen will wrap our arms around her and try to fill her with all the strength we have. My condolences and love to you my darling friend, Tanisha and all your family. RIP Jamal. X."

Brenda Edwards and her son Jamal. Picture: Getty Images

Saira Khan wrote on her own Instagram story: "I have just heard the heartbreaking news that @jamaledwards has died.

"I am devastated for @brendaedwardsglobal and send her and her whole family my prayers and deepest sympathies.

"I met @jamaledwards whilst filming a children's show and was struck by his humility and passion to help kids to believe in their talents.”

She added: "R.I.P. young man. You were a bright shining light here on earth. now you will shine brightly in the sky."

Christine Lampard shared a photo of Jamal with her husband Frank with the caption: “Utterly devastated. The most remarkable young man. @brendaedwardsglobal we are here for you and your family at this terrible time."

The tributes come after Brenda released a statement on Sunday evening, saying she is ‘completely devastated’.

After the devastating death of Jamal, our thoughts are with Brenda today. She’s sent us this message: pic.twitter.com/EZWH3b5tcX — Loose Women (@loosewomen) February 21, 2022

She wrote: "It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness.

"Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world.

"As we come to terms with his passing we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support."

She concluded: "Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives On Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD."

Our thoughts and condolences go to Brenda and her family.