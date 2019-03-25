Lorraine Kelly fans turn on her in wake of tax controversy

Lorraine Kelly avoided a £1.2million tax bill from HMRC. Picture: Getty

Lorraine hit headlines last week after she won a tax battle over a £1.2million by claiming to be playing a character, rather than herself, on TV

Lorraine Kelly fans are turning against her on Twitter, following the news last week that she got out of paying £1.2million in tax by claiming that she plays a different person to herself on TV.

After her ITV show's official Twitter account posted a photograph of her outfit alongside the caption: "It's #MondayMorning and @reallorraine is sparkling into the week" alongside information of where you can buy her outfit, many fans responded with digs at the tax scandal.

One person wrote: "Sorry I'm not into the "tax avoidance" look, it's so dated. ".

Another added: "Is she pretending to like those clothes?"

A third said: "We pay our taxes to watch her while she avoids having to pay hers."

Another wrote: "When is it "enough" money? Just because others have found a way of avoiding it, why not be the better person and just pay your tax. You and your family will still have an extremely comfortable life. Do the right thing #payyourtax".

And a fifth chimed in with: "Does she like that outfit or is she pretending to like it for tax purposes?"

One person labelled Lorraine an 'absolute disgrace', writing: "No one cares! Absolute disgrace is she acting today??"

It emerged last week that the daytime TV host had faced the bill from HMRC after a crackdown on TV presenters that they claimed are employers of broadcasters and should therefore be subject to income tax and national insurance contributions.

However, Lorraine successfully appealed against the case by claiming that she was playing a character and not appearing as herself.

Judge Jenifer Dean ruled: "We did not accept that Ms Kelly simply appeared as herself; we were satisfied that Ms Kelly presents a persona of herself.

"We should make clear we do not doubt that Ms Kelly is an entertaining lady, but the point is that for the time Ms Kelly is contracted to perform live on air she is public 'Lorraine Kelly.'"

