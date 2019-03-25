Lorraine Kelly fans turn on her in wake of tax controversy

25 March 2019, 10:48 | Updated: 25 March 2019, 10:51

Lorraine Kelly avoided a £1.2million tax bill from HMRC
Lorraine Kelly avoided a £1.2million tax bill from HMRC. Picture: Getty

Lorraine hit headlines last week after she won a tax battle over a £1.2million by claiming to be playing a character, rather than herself, on TV

Lorraine Kelly fans are turning against her on Twitter, following the news last week that she got out of paying £1.2million in tax by claiming that she plays a different person to herself on TV.

Read more: Fleur East announces she’s engaged to boyfriend of nine years Marcel Badiane-Robin

After her ITV show's official Twitter account posted a photograph of her outfit alongside the caption: "It's #MondayMorning and @reallorraine is sparkling into the week" alongside information of where you can buy her outfit, many fans responded with digs at the tax scandal.

One person wrote: "Sorry I'm not into the "tax avoidance" look, it's so dated. ".

Another added: "Is she pretending to like those clothes?"

A third said: "We pay our taxes to watch her while she avoids having to pay hers."

Another wrote: "When is it "enough" money? Just because others have found a way of avoiding it, why not be the better person and just pay your tax. You and your family will still have an extremely comfortable life. Do the right thing #payyourtax".

And a fifth chimed in with: "Does she like that outfit or is she pretending to like it for tax purposes?"

One person labelled Lorraine an 'absolute disgrace', writing: "No one cares! Absolute disgrace is she acting today??"

It emerged last week that the daytime TV host had faced the bill from HMRC after a crackdown on TV presenters that they claimed are employers of broadcasters and should therefore be subject to income tax and national insurance contributions.

However, Lorraine successfully appealed against the case by claiming that she was playing a character and not appearing as herself.

Judge Jenifer Dean ruled: "We did not accept that Ms Kelly simply appeared as herself; we were satisfied that Ms Kelly presents a persona of herself.

"We should make clear we do not doubt that Ms Kelly is an entertaining lady, but the point is that for the time Ms Kelly is contracted to perform live on air she is public 'Lorraine Kelly.'"

NOW READ:

Louis Tomlinson braves family day out to celebrate twin sisters' birthdays

Spice Girl Mel B reveals steamy one-night romance with bandmate Geri Halliwell

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Mel B claims she had sex with Geri Halliwell

What happened between Mel B and Geri Halliwell and what have the Spice Girls said?
Jacqueline Jossa gave a teary-eyed rant after cruel trolls criticised her figure

Jacqueline Jossa posts teary rant at 'fat-shaming' trolls

Lisa Armstrong and Ant McPartlin

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong divorce in 'deadlock' amid claims he's set to propose Anne-Marie
Fleur East is engaged

Fleur East announces she’s engaged to boyfriend of nine years Marcel Badiane-Robin
Cheryl joined bandmates Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh at Rochelle Humes’ 30th birthday party over the weekend.

Cheryl joins Girls Aloud pals at Rochelle Humes’ 30th birthday bash

Trending on Heart

The mum was inundated with offers of breast milk from strangers on the internet (stock image)

Mum begs strangers for BREAST MILK on Facebook

Lifestyle

School unisex toilet debate

Secondary school receives backlash after installing CCTV cameras in unisex toilets

Lifestyle

Christian Dior : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020

Victoria star Jenna Coleman “sets a really high bar” says new co-star

TV & Movies

The powerful paste is available at budget home stores including Home Bargains, Poundland and The Range.

Cleaning-mad mum uses £1 paste to transform frying pans

Lifestyle

Louis Tomlinson Visits KISS FM

Louis Tomlinson braves family day out to celebrate twin sisters' birthdays