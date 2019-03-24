Louis Tomlinson braves family day out to celebrate twin sisters' birthdays

Louis Tomlinson Visits KISS FM. Picture: Getty

The One Direction star treats Daisy and Phoebe to a day of go-karting following the death of sister Félicité Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson has been pictured for the first time since the death of his younger sister Félicité Tomlinson, who passed away suddenly aged 18.

The 27-year-old posed for pictures with his siblings at a go-karting track to mark twins Daisy and Phoebe’s 15th birthday.

The One Direction star’s family shared the snaps on social media, but commented on how ‘difficult’ the day was without their late sister ‘Fizzy’.

Louis Tomlinson celebrates Phoebe and Daisy's 15th birthdays at a go-karting track. Picture: Instagram

Birthday girl Daisy posted pictures of them having fun in their helmets, but told fans it was a 'difficult' day in the wake of her sister's death.

Captioning one snap with a heartfelt message, she wrote: “I always knew today was going to be difficult but my fam have made it so much fun. Birthday go-karting... I did come last place though.”

Louis Tomlinson celebrates Daisy and Phoebe's 15th birthday at a go-karting track. Picture: Instagram

Louis' sister Lottie, 20, also took to Instagram to document the family day out, sharing photos of her famous brother taking poll position on the podium, as well as snaps of the twins.

She captioned one image: “One last happy birthday to my girls. I can't tell you how proud I am of you both. I know today was hard but you are so strong. I'm the proudest sister in the world, love you more than you'll ever know.”

Sister Lottie, 20, shared a heartfelt message to her 'strong' sisters on their birthday. Picture: Instagram

The birthday celebrations come just 10 days after the sudden death of their sister, Félicité, who died on March 13, 2019, of a suspected heart attack.

She was found last week at her fourth-floor studio apartment in Earls Court, West London.

It's the first time Louis has been seen in public since the tragedy.