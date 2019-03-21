Lorraine Kelly dodges £1.2m tax bill by claiming she's playing a character on TV called 'Lorraine Kelly'

21 March 2019, 10:55 | Updated: 21 March 2019, 10:58

Lorraine Kelly has avoided a £1.2m tax bill by claiming her TV persona is an act
Picture: Getty

The popular TV host began her daytime telly career in the 80s, but fans are shocked to find out she's been acting all this time!

Lorraine Kelly has avoided a £1.2million tax bill after a judge claimed that she is a "theatrical artist" taking on the role of 'Lorraine Kelly.'

Judge Jenifer Dean ruled: "We did not accept that Ms Kelly simply appeared as herself; we were satisfied that Ms Kelly presents a persona of herself.

"We should make clear we do not doubt that Ms Kelly is an entertaining lady, but the point is that for the time Ms Kelly is contracted to perform live on air she is public 'Lorraine Kelly.'"

The Judge went on to explain how Lorraine is required to "perform" when "she may not like the guest she interviews, she may not like the food she eats, she may not like the film she viewed but that is where the performance lies."

The popular TV host has worked on daytime broadcasting since 1984
Picture: Getty

Lorraine received the eye-watering £1.2million tax and national insurance bill from HMRC after the revenue argued that TV presenters are employed by broadcasters, and therefore should be "subject to income tax and national insurance contributions."

The 59-year-old host appealed the claim due to the fact her contract isn't directly with ITV but is between via a company called Albatel Limits - with Lorraine and her husband reportedly acting as directors and shareholders of the company.

A spokesperson for HMRC has since said: "We are disappointed that the first tier tribunal has decided that the intermediary rules did not apply in this case. We will carefully consider the outcome of the tribunal before deciding whether to appeal."

Fans flocked to social media to question when Lorraine will win an acting award for her decade-spanning performance.

One put: "Lorraine Kelly deserves an Oscar for her stunning portrayal of Lorraine Kelly. A consistent and uncompromising performance. The role of her career

