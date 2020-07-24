Love Island star Dr Alex George announces tragic death of younger brother Llŷr

Alex George has announced the tragic death of his brother. Picture: Instagram/Alex George

By Polly Foreman

Alex George has announced on Instagram that his brother Llŷr has sadly passed away.

Love Island's Alex George has announced that his brother has passed away after a mental health battle.

Taking to Instagram, the A&E doctor wrote: "I can’t believe I am actually writing this post. I have lost my beautiful little brother to mental health. I love you so much Llŷr.

"The kindest and most caring soul. I was so proud of you starting medical school next month, you would have been the most incredible doctor.

"We are hurting so bad. No words can explain. As a family we are devastated. We love you and miss you so much. Please rest in peace x Our boy ♥️".

Alex's fans and Love Island co-stars have taken to the comments to offer their sympathies.

Charlie Brake wrote: "So, so sorry mate. Here if you need anything. Devastating".

And Rosie Williams, who also appeared on Love Island alongside Alex, wrote: "Oh no Alex! This is so awful. I’m so so sorry from the bottom of my heart. Sending you all the love in the world. Thinking of you and your family through this terrible time. 💔".

Alex has been working as a doctor during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Instagram

Alex appeared in the fourth season of Love Island in 2018. He currently works as an A&E doctor in a London hospital.

Our thoughts are with Alex and his family at this time.

Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 24 hours a day. You can also contact CALM on 0800 58 58 58 from 5pm-midnight 365 days a year.