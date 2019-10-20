Love Island’s Malin Andersson sparks concern after posting picture of bruised arm to raise awareness of domestic violence

Malin Andersson shared the shocking image of her bruised arm to raise awareness of domestic abuse. Picture: Instagram / Getty

The reality star warns of the dangers of domestic abuse and says she'll share her story when the time is right.

Love Island’s Malin Andersson has sparked concern for her wellbeing after posting a photo of her bruised arm to raise awareness of domestic violence.

The reality star, 26, shared the harrowing image on Instagram yesterday alongside a heartbreaking message that warned followers of the dangers of being in an abusive relationship.

Revealing to fans that she would share her story when she has "come to terms with it all", the mental health advocate informed people of the traits and warning signs to look out for "before it's too late".

Beginning her post with a trigger warning, she wrote next to the close-up snap of her badly battered limb: "So I wanted to share this post with you all as it’s NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH. It’s all a bit raw for me but I wanted to raise awareness for domestic abuse.

"I just want to post traits and warning signs so you can recognise them before it’s too late. I will open up fully and share my story once I come to terms with it all and I hope you understand.

"Domestic violence affects millions, both women and men, of every race, religion, culture and status. It’s not just punches and black eyes; it’s yelling, humiliation, stalking, manipulation, coercion, threats and isolation. It’s stealing a paycheck, keeping tabs online, non-stop texting, constant use of the silent treatment, or calling someone stupid so often they believe it."

Malin Andersson opened up about her experiences to help others in abusive relationships. Picture: Getty

Malin, who found fame on the second series of Love Island, went on to describe narcissist characteristics to look out for, including a lack of empathy, a need to be continually admired and someone who is exploitative, envious and arrogant, among other things.

She also outlined the feelings a person in an abusive relationship might experience, noting a lack of worth, self-doubt, helplessness, hopelessness, depression, shame, mental and emotional exhaustion, and more.

Tagging domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid in the hard-hitting post, she told her supportive fans that she attended their 'Freedom Course', revealing: "It helped me massively".

The telly star, who is yet to fully open up about her experiences with domestic violence, finished the post with the poignant quote: "Once you choose hope, anything is possible."

A slew of reality stars and friends praised Malin for her honesty and applauded her brave decision to put herself out there to help others.

"So amazing that you are using your platform to speak so openly about such a personal topic, you’ll help so many by this! Proud," wrote Love Island's Kady McDermott.

Former Big Brother winner Josie Gibson added: "Nothing I hate more than narcissistic boys that feel like men when they hit women!!! Makes my stomach turn! I will never forgive my Mum for staying with an abuser for so many years."

"Sooooooooo proud of you strong girl," commented Jourdan Riane, while Elma Pazar added: "What an inspiration you are."

Malin has endured a difficult year after the death of her one-month-old daughter Consy, who died on 22nd January 2019 due to complications.

Earlier this month, she admitted she tried to take her own life as she struggled to cope with the loss of her baby and her mother, who passed away in 2017 from breast and stomach cancer.

She thanked Sands charity for their help and support during this devastating time and explained she hopes to drive improvements in the bereavement care sector following her experiences.