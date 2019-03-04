Love Island’s Malin Andersson splits from boyfriend Tom Kemp following tragic death of their four-week-old baby

Malin Andersson and boyfriend Tom Kemp have split. Picture: Instagram/ Malin Andersson

By Alice Dear

Love Island star Malin Andersson has revealed she has split from Tom Kemp.

Love Island star Malin Andersson tragically lost her baby girl, Consy, earlier this year only four weeks after giving birth.

Their baby died on the 22nd January, with Malin announcing the news on her Instagram page.

Now, the reality TV star has revealed she has split from boyfriend Tom Kemp.

Talking to OK! magazine, she said: “Things have been strained between us since Consy was born, a situation like that will either make you or break you and we’ve been at each other’s throats.

Malin and Tom tragically lost their baby this year. Picture: Instagram/ Malin Andersson

“He deals with things completely differently to me, he bottles everything up and then eventually explodes, whereas I think it’s better to talk about everything."

She added: “Our relationship wasn’t healthy so I’m taking myself out of it.”

Opening up on the tragedy of losing her daughter, Malin said: “We went to see her body in the morgue and she looked so peaceful but I still couldn’t hold her.”

She said: “I’d carried a baby for seven months and then nothing.”

Malin and Tom named their daughter Consy before she passed away. Picture: Instagram/ Malin Andersson

Malin says she felt “empty”, explaining: “I have a scar where my baby has been taken out of me but there is no baby. I am a mum without a baby. I couldn’t stop thinking, ‘why me?’”

Malin gave birth to Consy seven weeks early, and the baby was cared for at Great Ormond Street due to complications.