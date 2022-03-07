Open All Hours and Come Outside star Lynda Baron dies aged 82

7 March 2022, 15:32

Lynda Baron has died aged 82
Lynda Baron has died aged 82. Picture: BBC/Alamy

Actress Lynda Baron, known for her roles in Open All Hours, Eastenders, and Come Outside, has died aged 82.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Actress Lynda Baron has died aged 82, her agent has confirmed in a statement.

Lynda was best known for her role in BBC sitcom Open All Hours, in which she starred alongside Sir David Jason and Ronnie Barker as Nurse Gladys Emmanuel for four series' beginning in 1976.

She also played Auntie Mabel in the 1990s BBC children's programme Come Outside.

Lynda played Auntie Mabel in Come Outside
Lynda played Auntie Mabel in Come Outside. Picture: Alamy

Her other TV work has included Eastenders, Doctor Who, Last Of The Summer Wine and Dinner Ladies.

Her agent of almost 30 years, Donna French, said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved client Lynda Baron.

Lynda is known for her role in Open All Hours
Lynda is known for her role in Open All Hours. Picture: Alamy

"She was a wonderful actress and a great friend."Her iconic roles of Nurse Gladys in Open All Hours and Aunt Mabel in Come Outside were loved by all generations.

"Renowned for her leading roles in West End musicals and dramatic productions alike, we have lost a leading light of our world.

"We extend our deepest condolences to her daughter Sarah, her son Morgan and all her family."

