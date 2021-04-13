Macaulay Culkin welcomes first baby and pays tribute to his late sister with name

Macaulay and Brenda have welcomed their first child. Picture: PA/Getty/20th Century Fox

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin paid tribute to his sister with his baby's name.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have welcomed their first child together, a son named Dakota born last week.

The Home Alone star, 40, has named his son after his late sister Dakota, who tragically died in 2008 after being hit by a car.

The couple told Esquire that they are 'overjoyed', and the publication reports that the baby boy was born in Los Angeles on April 5, at 1.10pm and weighed in at 6lbs 14ozs.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have had a baby. Picture: Getty

Macaulay and Brenda have been together since they met on the set of Changeland in 2017, and they hadn't gone public with the pregnancy.

Previously speaking to Esquire, Macaulay joked about becoming a dad - but said there are a number of factors to be considered.

The couple got together in 2017. Picture: Getty

He said: "We practice a lot. We're figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, 'Honey, I’m ovulating.'

Brenda also told the magazine: "You can’t be around him and not be happy. People don’t realise how incredibly kind and loyal and sweet and smart he is."

