Made In Chelsea's Ollie Locke and husband Gareth expecting twins after baby heartbreak

Ollie Locke has announced the news he's expecting twins. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Ollie and Gareth Locke have shared the exciting baby news after three years of trying for a baby.

Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth have revealed they’re expecting twins via a surrogate.

The couple have been trying to start a family for three years and on Sunday Ollie shared a video announcing the exciting news.

In the clip, followers can see an ultrasound scan and some of the couple’s favourite moments over the past few weeks.

He wrote in the caption: "We are beyond delighted to finally be able to share the news that we are expecting twin baby Locke-Locke’s into the world this summer!

"You have all been so wonderful throughout the last 3 years of us trying to have a family and we promise to share every step of this adventure with you all.

"For all those on their own journey to become parents we are with you and sending all the baby dust your way!

"Thank you to our sensational surrogate @bex7ward for being the most incredible human, the love we have for you and your family is just another level! Xx."

Friends and followers were quick to comment, with Ollie's co-star and best friend Binky Felstead wrote: "ITS HAPPENING BABBBBBAYYYYY’s!!!!!!"

“This is THE best news I've ever heard lads 😍😍😍😍,” said Vicky Pattison, while Lydia Bright commented: “So happy for you ❤️❤️”.

Ollie Locke shared a video of his ultrasound. Picture: Instagram

Gary Lineker's son, George, said: "Congrats gents,” while TOWIE star Jess Wright wrote: "Congratulations."

The pair haven’t had an easy road to fatherhood after they first revealed they were trying back in June 2021, only to find out the IVF had failed.

Ollie and Gareth also spoke about their surrogate suffering a miscarriage during an episode of Made in Chelsea last year.

"We just can’t believe it’s happened again," Ollie said, as Gareth added: "This is our third time. Every time it’s like 'Oh well, next time surely it’s going to happen'.

"It feels like every time you’re going to have to redo it, it just feels like it’s a bit, a step further away."

Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth are expecting twins. Picture: Instagram

Ollie added: "Can I tell you something really savage as well? And this is a weird, personal thing, and I know this isn’t how I should be feeling. And I know this, but I get so embarrassed. I haven’t even called my dad yet.

"And I know that’s really silly, but this is me talking frankly to you guys, and I know I shouldn’t feel like that, but I feel embarrassed that it hasn’t worked for us."

If you are affected by anything in this story, you can get in touch with Miscarriage Association on 01924 200799 or at www.miscarriageassociation.org.uk.

