Made In Chelsea's Ollie Locke and husband Gareth expecting twins after baby heartbreak

27 February 2023, 08:12

Ollie Locke has announced the news he's expecting twins
Ollie Locke has announced the news he's expecting twins. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Ollie and Gareth Locke have shared the exciting baby news after three years of trying for a baby.

Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth have revealed they’re expecting twins via a surrogate.

The couple have been trying to start a family for three years and on Sunday Ollie shared a video announcing the exciting news.

In the clip, followers can see an ultrasound scan and some of the couple’s favourite moments over the past few weeks.

He wrote in the caption: "We are beyond delighted to finally be able to share the news that we are expecting twin baby Locke-Locke’s into the world this summer!

"You have all been so wonderful throughout the last 3 years of us trying to have a family and we promise to share every step of this adventure with you all.

"For all those on their own journey to become parents we are with you and sending all the baby dust your way!

"Thank you to our sensational surrogate @bex7ward for being the most incredible human, the love we have for you and your family is just another level! Xx."

Friends and followers were quick to comment, with Ollie's co-star and best friend Binky Felstead wrote: "ITS HAPPENING BABBBBBAYYYYY’s!!!!!!"

“This is THE best news I've ever heard lads 😍😍😍😍,” said Vicky Pattison, while Lydia Bright commented: “So happy for you ❤️❤️”.

Ollie Locke shared a video of his ultrasound
Ollie Locke shared a video of his ultrasound. Picture: Instagram

Gary Lineker's son, George, said: "Congrats gents,” while TOWIE star Jess Wright wrote: "Congratulations."

The pair haven’t had an easy road to fatherhood after they first revealed they were trying back in June 2021, only to find out the IVF had failed.

Ollie and Gareth also spoke about their surrogate suffering a miscarriage during an episode of Made in Chelsea last year.

"We just can’t believe it’s happened again," Ollie said, as Gareth added: "This is our third time. Every time it’s like 'Oh well, next time surely it’s going to happen'.

"It feels like every time you’re going to have to redo it, it just feels like it’s a bit, a step further away."

Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth are expecting twins
Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth are expecting twins. Picture: Instagram

Ollie added: "Can I tell you something really savage as well? And this is a weird, personal thing, and I know this isn’t how I should be feeling. And I know this, but I get so embarrassed. I haven’t even called my dad yet.

"And I know that’s really silly, but this is me talking frankly to you guys, and I know I shouldn’t feel like that, but I feel embarrassed that it hasn’t worked for us."

If you are affected by anything in this story, you can get in touch with Miscarriage Association on 01924 200799 or at www.miscarriageassociation.org.uk.

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Danny Dyer went to the Maldives in December

EastEnders star Danny Dyer opens up on £140,000 Maldives holiday

Spencer Matthews is attempting to find his brother's body

Spencer Matthews attempts to recover brother's body from Everest 23 years after death

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from Hobbs

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green midi dress from Hobbs

Molly-Mae's net worth has been revealed

Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's huge fortune - including £10k Instagram posts

Pink's daughter Willow, 11, has a job on tour and gets paid minimum wage

Pink's daughter Willow, 11, has a job on tour and gets paid minimum wage

Alison Hammond denies she's engaged on This Morning

Alison Hammond denies she's engaged as Dermot quizzes her on This Morning

Chloe Madeley has hit out at one of her followers

Chloe Madeley hits back after being mum-shamed over 'missing' car seat

A snow blast could hit the UK next week

UK weather: Snow to hit Britain next week as Met Office warns of cold snap

Lifestyle

Ant and Dec were reunited with Connie Talbot on Heart

Ant and Dec reunited with Britain's Got Talent child star Connie Talbot 16 years after the show
Alison Hammond refuses to take part in Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway prank in first look clip

Alison Hammond refuses to take part in Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway prank in first look clip
Noel and Sue Radford have defended their trip to the Maldives

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford forced to defend luxury holiday to the Maldives

Danny Dyer has opened up about his marriage

Danny Dyer reveals his wife ‘cleared their bank account’ after he cheated

A mum has opened up about her children's bedtime routine

‘My toddler doesn't have a bedtime and stays up until 3am’

Lifestyle

Sam Faiers has opened up about her winter holiday

Sam Faiers sparks debate after complaining about first class flight home from holiday

Mark Wright has shown off his incredible kitchen

Mark Wright shows off incredible kitchen in £3.5million Essex mansion