Scarlett Moffatt pregnant: Who is the Gogglebox star's boyfriend Scott Dobinson?

20 February 2023, 10:49

Scarlett Moffatt her boyfriend Scott Dobinson
Scarlett Moffatt her boyfriend Scott Dobinson. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Who is Scott Dobinson? Everything you need to know about Scarlett Moffatt's boyfriend...

Scarlett Moffatt recently announced the exciting news that she is pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend Scott Dobinson.

The former Gogglebox star shared an adorable video of her ultrasound scan alongside her beloved chihuahua Bonnie.

She wrote: “It truly feels like a dream writing this caption.

“Me & Scott are on cloud nine & we are so happy that we get to share this moment with you all. You are so loved already little one. Baby Dobinson coming soon.”

Scott Dobinson and Scarlett Moffatt have been together for four years
Scott Dobinson and Scarlett Moffatt have been together for four years. Picture: Instagram

But who is Scott Dobinson and how long have they been together?

Who is Scarlett Moffatt's boyfriend Scott Dobinson?

Scott Dobinson is a 36-year-old policeman who doesn’t share much information about his life.

He currently has 20K followers on Instagram where he goes by the username @scottdobby and often shares pictures alongside Scarlett.

Scott first met Scarlett more than 15 years ago, but they got together back in 2018.

They briefly broke up in March 2021, with Scarlett blaming the stress of moving house.

But the couple got back together just 24 hours after they announced that they had split up.

Scott Dobinson and Scarlett Moffatt have known each other for 15 years
Scott Dobinson and Scarlett Moffatt have known each other for 15 years. Picture: Instagram

This comes after Scarlett revealed that she wanted to have children with Scott 'one day' and might even want to adopt in the future.

She said in 2021: “One day maybe in a few years. However that may be. Ever since I was a kid I've wanted to adopt as I think every child deserves a loving home.”

The couple have also revealed their plans to get married in the future, with Scarlett saying in October last year that she wanted her boyfriend to propose to her in time for Christmas so it would be like a 'Disney fairytale'.

She told MailOnline at the time: “It's October now. I'm not dropping any hints but he's only got three months until the end of the year!

“You know what? I always say we are in a really happy place so if it happens, it happens, but I suppose it's just because this is the time when everyone gets proposed to, like Christmas time and New Year.

“So I think it's always just in the back of my mind, the Disney Princess version of me thinks, "Oh, it could be a fairytale," but I don't think he's given into the peer pressure.”

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral midi dress from LK Bennett
The Masked Singer has also revealed two stars

The Masked Singer UK 2023: Who has been revealed so far?

TV & Movies

Gary Lucy has opened up about his split from Laura Anderson

Gary Lucy reveals real reason for split with Laura Anderson after pregnancy news

Thanks to a pair of clever glasses, Kristin was able to see her special day in colour.

Colour blind bride sees groom’s green eyes for first time on wedding day

Weddings

The scheme aims to reduce the number of obese people in Britain.

Brits trying to lose weight eligible for shopping vouchers and cinema tickets

Lifestyle

Ant and Dec announce new behind-the-scenes show about their working lives

Ant and Dec announce new behind-the-scenes show about their working lives

Montessori teacher Megi decided to remove some classic children's books from her shelves.

Teacher explains why she refuses to read Paddington Bear and Goldilocks in class

Parenting

Stacey Solomon shares heartwarming moment between Joe Swash and baby Belle

Stacey Solomon shares heartwarming moment between Joe Swash and baby Belle

Gary Lucy has broken his silence on his split with Laura Anderson

Gary Lucy breaks silence on Laura Anderson baby news after 'devastating' split

The Hollywood star's family confirmed he had been diagnosed with dementia.

Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia as family share heartbreaking statement

A woman was charged £100 for picking her children late up from school

Mum forced to pay teacher £100 for being an hour late to pick up child from school

Lifestyle

The comedian told fans his girlfriend Grace and baby girl were finally home.

Seann Walsh shares first photos of baby daughter after girlfriend gives birth

The iconic star surprised the judges this week when he was unmasked as Gnome.

The Masked Singer US judges in tears as Dick Van Dyke, 97, is unmasked

TV & Movies

Helen Flanagan hit back at trolls who criticised her Valentine's Day look.

Helen Flanagan calls out cruel trolls who labelled her 'tacky and unclassy'

Stacey Solomon leaves Sort Your Life Out guest in tears with beautiful gesture

Stacey Solomon leaves Sort Your Life Out guest in tears with beautiful gesture