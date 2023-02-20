Scarlett Moffatt pregnant: Who is the Gogglebox star's boyfriend Scott Dobinson?

Scarlett Moffatt her boyfriend Scott Dobinson. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Who is Scott Dobinson? Everything you need to know about Scarlett Moffatt's boyfriend...

Scarlett Moffatt recently announced the exciting news that she is pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend Scott Dobinson.

The former Gogglebox star shared an adorable video of her ultrasound scan alongside her beloved chihuahua Bonnie.

She wrote: “It truly feels like a dream writing this caption.

“Me & Scott are on cloud nine & we are so happy that we get to share this moment with you all. You are so loved already little one. Baby Dobinson coming soon.”

Scott Dobinson and Scarlett Moffatt have been together for four years. Picture: Instagram

But who is Scott Dobinson and how long have they been together?

Who is Scarlett Moffatt's boyfriend Scott Dobinson?

Scott Dobinson is a 36-year-old policeman who doesn’t share much information about his life.

He currently has 20K followers on Instagram where he goes by the username @scottdobby and often shares pictures alongside Scarlett.

Scott first met Scarlett more than 15 years ago, but they got together back in 2018.

They briefly broke up in March 2021, with Scarlett blaming the stress of moving house.

But the couple got back together just 24 hours after they announced that they had split up.

Scott Dobinson and Scarlett Moffatt have known each other for 15 years. Picture: Instagram

This comes after Scarlett revealed that she wanted to have children with Scott 'one day' and might even want to adopt in the future.

She said in 2021: “One day maybe in a few years. However that may be. Ever since I was a kid I've wanted to adopt as I think every child deserves a loving home.”

The couple have also revealed their plans to get married in the future, with Scarlett saying in October last year that she wanted her boyfriend to propose to her in time for Christmas so it would be like a 'Disney fairytale'.

She told MailOnline at the time: “It's October now. I'm not dropping any hints but he's only got three months until the end of the year!

“You know what? I always say we are in a really happy place so if it happens, it happens, but I suppose it's just because this is the time when everyone gets proposed to, like Christmas time and New Year.

“So I think it's always just in the back of my mind, the Disney Princess version of me thinks, "Oh, it could be a fairytale," but I don't think he's given into the peer pressure.”

