The Chase's Mark Labbett reveals how he dropped five dress sizes and lost 10 stone

By Alice Dear

Mark Labbett opened up to the Loose Women about his new eating habits, and how he's lost even more weight during lockdown.

The Chase's quiz superstar Mark Labbett has revealed the steps he took to drop five dress sizes and a total of 10 stone.

Mark, 55, was 29 stone back in 2003 when he was working as a teacher, and was on the verge of getting high blood pressure pills.

From 2003 to last year when lockdown came into place, Mark had slimmed down to around 25 stone.

However, after a year in lockdown, the TV star has now lost a total of ten stone.

Mark Labbett has lost even more weight since lockdown started last year. Picture: ITV

He told the Loose Women: "I've been mainly 25-26 stone up until before the lockdown, and the lockdown for several factors came together nicely and the weight has just fallen off."

Mark said that running around after his three-year-old toddler has helped him drop the pounds.

He explained: "I just found by the end of the evening, instead of going to the fridge for a bit of late night snacking, all I could do was collapse in a heap on the bed."

Mark Labbett had previously revealed his impressive weight loss on Loose Women. Picture: ITV

The Chaser – also known as The Beast - said that having suspected Covid-19 was one of the factors that kickstarted more weight loss.

"I had suspected Covid about a year ago", Mark said: "For a fortnight I lost my sense of taste and smell, and I just didn't want to eat.

"As a fairly big guy, as you might imagine, the weight falls off you in that scenario. I think it almost kickstarted it."

Mark Labbett revealed he has cut out sugar and is on a high protein diet. Picture: Getty

When asked about his diet, Mark revealed that he was on a high-protein diet, eating a lot of lean meat and consuming less sugar.

He also said that with pubs shut, he hasn't been able t treat himself to pub meals.

"I'm missing pub meals so so much", Mark told the Loose Women: "But you never realise how big they are, even a guy a size of me."

