Exclusive

Mark Wright drives 30 hours to Mallorca to sort out holiday home 'nightmare'

By Naomi Bartram

Heart's very own Mark Wright travelled 30 hours to Mallorca to refurbish his holiday home after sacking his builders.

Mark Wright was forced to drive 30 hours to Mallorca this week after his holiday home project turned into a nightmare.

The Heart presenter was joined by a team of builders on the road trip as the group caught a ferry to his holiday flat on the Spanish island.

Speaking on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, Mark explained that he bought the flat a year ago before leaving it in the hands of some builders.

But things started to go wrong when they tried to 'cut corners' and created 'problems' in his property.

Mark Wright has been left fuming after sacking his builders. Picture: Instagram

Not happy with the look of the home, Mark decided to sack the builders and travel there himself to try and rectify the mess in a matter of weeks.

He said: “I bought an apartment just over a year ago, and left it in the hands of some builders that I didn't know, it wasn't that I wasn't happy with the look.

“There was just lots of problems that were created, they tried to cut corners. So then I spoke to another company and the price wasn't matching up with what I had in mind, and I just thought, DIY, got to sort it myself.”

Speaking about the 30 hour journey, Mark revealed he’d left two days ago and it had been a ‘long long’ journey to get to the island.

Mark Wright spoke to fans from his car. Picture: Instagram

The former TOWIE star went on to say he has just under three weeks to completely strip down the 'bad' work and refurbish the flat.

He said: “Literally just over two and a half weeks and it's probably, this is not an exaggeration, it's probably in realistic terms, if you have full hands on deck, a six week job.”

Amanda recently renovated a Sicilian villa with Alan Carr for her new show on ITV, and joked: “Oh see if you need me or Alan Carr to come and give you a hand Mark, we're your men.”

Mark replied: “Do you know what Amanda, I've been documenting it on Instagram and nearly every one of my inbox messages is someone saying you should speak to Alan Carr and Amanda Holden! They know what to do.”