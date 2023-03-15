Exclusive

Mark Wright drives 30 hours to Mallorca to sort out holiday home 'nightmare'

15 March 2023, 11:23 | Updated: 15 March 2023, 11:37

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Heart's very own Mark Wright travelled 30 hours to Mallorca to refurbish his holiday home after sacking his builders.

Mark Wright was forced to drive 30 hours to Mallorca this week after his holiday home project turned into a nightmare.

The Heart presenter was joined by a team of builders on the road trip as the group caught a ferry to his holiday flat on the Spanish island.

Speaking on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, Mark explained that he bought the flat a year ago before leaving it in the hands of some builders.

But things started to go wrong when they tried to 'cut corners' and created 'problems' in his property.

Mark Wright has been left fuming after sacking his builders
Mark Wright has been left fuming after sacking his builders. Picture: Instagram

Not happy with the look of the home, Mark decided to sack the builders and travel there himself to try and rectify the mess in a matter of weeks.

He said: “I bought an apartment just over a year ago, and left it in the hands of some builders that I didn't know, it wasn't that I wasn't happy with the look.

“There was just lots of problems that were created, they tried to cut corners. So then I spoke to another company and the price wasn't matching up with what I had in mind, and I just thought, DIY, got to sort it myself.”

Speaking about the 30 hour journey, Mark revealed he’d left two days ago and it had been a ‘long long’ journey to get to the island.

Mark Wright spoke to fans from his car
Mark Wright spoke to fans from his car. Picture: Instagram

The former TOWIE star went on to say he has just under three weeks to completely strip down the 'bad' work and refurbish the flat.

He said: “Literally just over two and a half weeks and it's probably, this is not an exaggeration, it's probably in realistic terms, if you have full hands on deck, a six week job.”

Amanda recently renovated a Sicilian villa with Alan Carr for her new show on ITV, and joked: “Oh see if you need me or Alan Carr to come and give you a hand Mark, we're your men.”

Mark replied: “Do you know what Amanda, I've been documenting it on Instagram and nearly every one of my inbox messages is someone saying you should speak to Alan Carr and Amanda Holden! They know what to do.”

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely have been together for almost 30 years

Inside Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye's 20 year marriage

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi skirt from Reiss

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her white pleated skirt from Reiss
MAFS Australia star Harrison has made some shock claims about his wife Bronte

MAFS Australia's Harrison claims Bronte asked him to be in a 'fake' relationship

TV & Movies

Lindsay Lohan has announced she is pregnant with her partner Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan pregnancy details: Who is her partner Bader Shammas and when is their baby due?
Love Island viewing figures 2023 have been revealed

Love Island voting results 2023 reveal big win for Kai and Sanam

TV & Movies

Jeremy Edwards has opened up about struggling to get a job after Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks star Jeremy Edwards admits he ‘can't get a job’ after quitting soap

TV & Movies

David Schwimmer shares heartbreaking reason he is taking part in Celebrity Bake Off

David Schwimmer shares tragic reason he is taking part in Celebrity Bake Off

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has opened up about feeling like she's 'failing'

Stacey Solomon admits feeling like she's 'failing' as a mum-of-five

Love Island 2023 applications are open now

Love Island application 2023: How to apply and when does it start?

TV & Movies

The winners of Love Island 2023 have been revealed

Winners of Love Island 2023 revealed as Kai and Sanam make history

TV & Movies

MAFS Australia star Layton Mills is CEO of a biotech company

Inside Married at First Sight Australia star Layton Mills' huge net worth

TV & Movies

There are plenty of Love Island couples still together in 2023.

Which Love Island couples are still together?

Sandra Martin and Sandi Bogle appeared on Gogglebox from 2013 to 2016.

Inside Gogglebox as ex-stars Sandi and Sandra reveal filming secrets

Gogglebox

Love Island's Tom Clare on final night

Love Island Tom Clare: Height, famous sister and age revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island's Ron Hall is a 2023 finalist

Love Island Ron Hall: Age, where he's from and job

TV & Movies