Who is Masterchef judge Gregg Wallace's wife? And how many children do they have?

Gregg Wallace and his wife Anna have been together since 2013. Picture: Instagram

How old is Masterchef judge Gregg Wallace's wife? And has he been married before? Here's what we know...

Gregg Wallace has become a regular fixture on our TV screens since he became the co-host of BBC's Masterchef alongside John Torode back in 2005.

The TV cook was also the original host of Saturday Kitchen in 2002 and has presented shows such as Veg Out, Follow That Tomato and Eat Well for Less?.

But Gregg is also a family man and has three children, including one-year-old Sid with wife Anne-Marie Sterpini.

So, here's everything you need to know about Gregg Wallace's wife...

Who is Gregg Wallace’s wife and how old is she?

Anne-Marie Sterpini is a 34-year-old caterer whose parents are both Italian.

The pair met over Twitter in 2013 when Anne-Marie made contact with Gregg, 55, to discuss ingredients.

She tweeted the Masterchef star to ask if rhubarb really went with duck, and he swiftly replied.

Speaking to HELLO! Magazine about his wife, Gregg explained: "I just looked at Anna's photo and thought, 'Wow, she's pretty'.

"So yes, rhubarb, which was considered an aphrodisiac in medieval times, brought us together."

Speaking on Lorraine, Gregg added that he sent her a private message before they swapped numbers.

He said: “She came down to London to have dinner with me, and she said it wasn’t until we got to the restaurant, that she was comfortable it was really me and not an impostor.

“I think it’s just luck, and I got very lucky this time. Very lucky.”

The TV cook has since admitted he was worried about the age gap and didn’t want to judge her.

He explained: “People look at you anyway and I felt really conscious because she was younger, and I didn’t want people to judge her harshly. It was doing the ordinary things.”

How many children does Gregg Wallace have?

Gregg and Anne-Marie welcomed their son, Sid Massimo Wallace, in May 2019.

Gregg is also dad to two older children, Tom, 26, and Libby, 23, from his second marriage to Denise Wallace.

How many times has Gregg Wallace been married and who are his ex-wives?

Gregg was married three times before meeting his current wife, Anne-Marie Sterpini.

His first wife was Christine who he married 1991 when he was in his 20s.

The pair celebrated their quick wedding with a meal in a pie and mash shop nearby, but the marriage lasted just six weeks.

In his autobiography, Gregg joked that the marriage was "possibly the shortest marriage in the world".

In 1999 Gregg married second wife Denise. Denise was a pastry chef when they met in 1993 and the pair went on to have two children together - Tom and Libby.

Gregg Wallace and his third wife Heidi. Picture: PA Images

The couple were married for five years but split in 2004 when it was alleged Gregg was having an affair with one of his employees.

Gregg married his third wife Heidi Brown in 2010 after they also met on Twitter.

Biology teacher Heidi exchanged flirty messages with Gregg online and the pair moved in together just four months after meeting.

The couple separated just 15 months after they tied the knot.

