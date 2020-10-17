Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Who is Max George's girlfriend?

Max George is dating Stacey Giggs. Picture: Instagram

Who is Max George dating and is he married? Here's what we know about the Strictly star's relationship history...

Max George was one of the first contestants to be revealed for the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up.

After the news was announced on The One Show last month, Max said: "Buzzing to be on Strictly this year. Not really one for the dance floor, but I take a lot of comfort in the fact that Jay McGuiness set The Wanted’s bar so low...”

So, as Max prepares to show off his moves on the dance floor, let’s get to know a little more about him and his girlfriend Stacey Giggs.

Who is Max George's girlfriend?

Max is currently dating 41-year-old Stacey Giggs.

Stacey is the ex-wife of former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs, with the pair marrying in 2007.

They have two children together - Libby, 17, and Zach, 13 - but split in 2016 amid cheating claims.

Meanwhile, Max and Stacey revealed they were together back in April 2019.

They met at the John Gilbert pub, in Worsley back in 2018 after being introduced by mutual pals.

Speaking to The Sun about their relationship, Max said: “I’ve always said I’ve wanted kids but never committed to it in my own head but I think Stacey’s the one.

Max George and Stacey Giggs have been dating for a year. Picture: PA Images

“We would love to add to the family at some point, that would be amazing. Obviously there are no guarantees but I’m sure we both feel the same way.”

Hinting there could be wedding bells soon, he added: “She’d have to say yes first, we seem to be getting on all right.

“It’s the strongest relationship I’ve ever had and every day gets more exciting.

“We’re really close; we were close from day one. With me moving in with Stacey — because that was her family home — and the kids, you become such a tight unit. We are getting closer every day.”

Max was previously engaged to Michelle Keegan after the pair met in 2010, but they revealed their split in 2012.

