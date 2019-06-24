Mel B responds to rumours of 'romance' between her and Jess Glynne

It was reported that Mel B and Jess Glynne got close during the Spice Girls tour. Picture: Getty

It has been reported that Mel B and Jess Glynne became romantically involved after getting close while Jess supported the Spice Girls on tour

Mel B, 44, has slammed claims that she is romantically involved with Jess Glynne, 29, following reports that the pair had got close while Jess supported the Spice Girls on their UK tour.

A source told The Sun: “Jess was a huge Spice Girls fan and pretty infatuated with Mel.

Read more: Geri Halliwell apologises to fellow Spice Girls and fans for leaving the group 21 years ago

"So it was a bucket-list moment when she was asked to support the group.

“After they performed the gig in Manchester last month, Jess ended up partying with Mel in her dressing room until 7am.

Jess Glynne supported the Spice Girls on their UK tour. Picture: Getty

“They became so close while on tour that there were whispers behind the scenes that they were having a secret romance. But Mel is adamant they’re just pals.”

Mel B has now slammed reports, with an insider telling The Sun: "Mel is adamant they’re just pals."

Read more: Spice Girls animated movie CONFIRMED by Emma Bunton

Jess Glynne recently pulled out of her slot at the Isle Of Wight festival, which was due to take place the day after the final Spice Girls gig, citing 'anxiety and exhaustion' as the reason.

She later took to Instagram to respond to the backlash to her decision, saying: "I am a human being and I can’t help that my body sometimes gives up on me. I am so so gutted, sorry and upset that I couldn’t perform yesterday. I came all the way I got ready and was about to head to stage but I just couldn’t do it.

"I was incredibly weak and full of anxiety. The last thing I ever want to do is let people down, I am sorry to anyone who I upset it was not my intention. I had to do what was right for my physical and mental health. Kills me having to explain myself but I’ve just seen so much negativity online and in the press and it’s so frustrating and a load of bullshit.

"I refuse to be made to feel like a bad person. I’m sure many of you out there haven’t been well a day in your life and not been able to go to work. Well, I’m no different to you!

"I’m now taking this week off to get myself better and to step away from the madness. To all my fans I love you and thank you and will always make sure I’m at my best for you! Love always! Jx".